Boulder is throwing down the gauntlet and challenging community members to participate this event.

BOULDER, CO - In collaboration with Litterati, an application created specifically for uploading photos taken during waste cleanup, Tidy Up Boulder is setting up a challenge for the people of Boulder. In order to make Boulder a better and cleaner city, the government held this competition.

The name of this challenge is "Let's Tidy Up Boulder". For the rules, participants collect and take photos of 3000 pieces of garbage using Litterati. This challenge will be open on 15 August to 1 November.

There are 40 pre-determined waste collection points by visiting bouldercolorado.gov/services/tidy-boulder. Participants are free to choose their place as long as they are included in the 40 list. To be able to take part in the challenge, volunteers can download Literatti via the Play Store or App Store and enter the code “TUB2021”

Of course the government will appreciate all the volunteer efforts by giving a gift card from Downtown Boulder for a $100 to the winner who managed to enter the competition well and of course collects as much trash as possible.

“We encourage everyone to volunteer and make our city look even better by participating in this challenge.” said Coordinator of Volunteer Services Cassy Bohnet.

Within Literatti, volunteers can also monitor their ranking in terms of the volume of how much waste has been collected. Literatti also provides data for aggregate waste and the use of location technologies such as GPS or IP addresses to identify and track the whereabouts of connected electronic devices.

Anyone who wants to support this program and the Literatti application, then on August 20 at 6 pm, the government will also conduct a webinar related to this event.

Please contact Cassy Bohnet at 303-441-4404 or BohnetC@bouldercolorado.gov or Rene Lopez at 303-413-7149 or LopezR@bouldercolorado.gov for all information and questions to ask regarding this competition activity.

