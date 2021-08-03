Denver, CO

Crusoe Energy announces major expansion of Denver Headquarters

Stephanie Graham

DENVER, CO — Crusoe Energy, a private energy company established by two Kent Denver graduates in 2018, announced its plan to expand its Denver headquarters. The expansion would create 286 well-paying jobs in the state, according to company estimates.

In Denver, when it comes to recycling products, utilizing existing natural gas sources, and using it for household needs, Crusoe is the first company to introduce all of these. Crusoe can take advantage of everything that is considered simple and make it useful to maintain the surrounding environment.

To make Denver more environmentally friendly, Crusoe will open several more factories consisting of several departments, which include accounting, finance, legal, human resources, sales, and marketing.

“Companies like Crusoe Energy represent the forward-thinking environmental innovation that will help Colorado achieve our ambitious energy transition and economic goals,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Moreover, the achievement that Crusoe achieved is remarkable. Led by Valor Equity Partners, Crusoe Energy Systems Inc. recently closed at $128 million Series B equity financing. Several companies also participated in that endeavor including Lowercarbon Capital, DRW Venture Capital, Founders Fund, Bain Capital Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and Polychain Capital. In addition to the new equity capital, Crusoe also secured a $40 million non-dilutive financing facility project from Upper90.

Crusoe also received full support from the Denver Economic Development and Opportunity Office and the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation in the framework of the State Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit

To determine the location of the new factory from Crusoe, there are several things to consider such as the distance from the previous factory location, the presence of supporting human resources, and annual operating costs. Therefore, Colorado as one of the cities that has the potential to be Crusoe's new headquarters will compete with Nebraska, Montana, and North Dakota.

