Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced their newest family member.

Leif Linding/Unsplash

CHEYENNE,CO - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo had a new family member, a baby hippopotamus from its mother, Zambezi. Since being born on July 20, the baby hippopotamus is still being monitored by the medical team alongside the mother. Once they are both declared healthy, visitors can see them immediately in Water’s Edge: Africa.

This baby hippo is the first baby on CMZoo after 32 years. The entire zoo staff welcomed the arrival of this baby, considering the hippopotamus is a species that is easily extinct in the wild.

“It was an incredible moment to see this beautiful baby join our family,” said Philip Waugh, the lead keeper at Water’s Edge: Africa.

The 3200 pound Zambezi first came to CMZoo from the Denver Zoo in 1993. In June 2020, Biko, a male hippopotamus, was recommended to be bred with Zambezi. Their first date was very successful, as can be seen from the two who were very relaxed and no pressure at that time.

Then eight months later, this baby hippo was born. A normal hippopotamus is born weighing between 40 and 80 pounds, and this baby hippo falls in that weight range. The sex of this baby will only be known some time in the future. This coincides with the tradition of naming new members of the CMZoo family.

Initially, the health team could not confirm that Zambezi was pregnant just from his weight. Also scientifically, it was difficult to prove it. Now, it can't be denied anymore. The baby hippo is the fourth baby born in Water's Edge: Africa since April.

