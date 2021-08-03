The City of Boulder has Launched a New Website

Lee Campbel/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO - The City of Boulder has just launched its newest government website called bouldercolorado.gov for easier public access. The website, which was created from some input from the community, took several years to simplify 5,500 web pages to 1,000, as well as several city staff to audit. This way, more people will be able to access it.

The new site is intended to be client-focused and administration-driven. Since it is natural and simple to utilize, it will be easier for the public to get an update. The design is modern and more eye-catching, based on client research and iteratively further developed dependent on client research.

"Our objective with this site is to more readily address your issues, save you time and convey outstanding client support on the web," said City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde.

The site incorporates new highlights, functionalities, and content distinguished by client input. Few examples include a user-centered focused way to deal with getting sorted out data unmistakably and reliably by administrations; ventures, and news; the capacity to channel, sort, and search famous contents; and Boulder for Me, created with the help from a free group of full-time Google representatives through the Google.org. Advisers for entertainment for the public and traffic info are now available too.

Citizens are suggested to give their opinions and reviews about the website for further improvements.

The city's earlier site was dispatched in 2013. The city site gets around 1.5 million guests and 7 million online visits a year all things considered. The new site was created in an organization with Denver-based Aten Design Group.

