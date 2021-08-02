Pop Culture Classroom Denver held PopUp Parker 2021

DENVER, CO - From free comics and gaming to dancing, parkour and cosplays, Pop Culture Classroom Denver covered wide activities in their latest event, PopUp Parker 2021.

Pop Culture Classroom is a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy and arts based in Denver, Colorado. The organization put together the event at Pace Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, on Saturday, July 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Limited to only 250 tickets priced $10-$20, attendees enjoyed talks, demonstrations, and workshops from artists, educators, and creators from across the pop culture spectrum, as well as live games, raffles, and giveaways. Kids under 10 can get in for free and there are various activities to explore.

Pop Culture Classroom partnered with APEX School of Movement Denver for the parkour demonstration. With a kid-friendly ninja warrior set, kids could demonstrate their ability as parkour athletes. There was also a dance sessions with Colorado Ballet presenting Avengers Dance Battle and Ballet Heroes.

Kids also learned how to make their own comics, built worlds for storytelling and roleplaying games, and showed off their cosplays, costumes, and superhero gears. They could also look for and take photos with cosplayers, such as Dread Pirate Spacebunz, Archuleta Designs, and @annielion.

Pop Culture Classroom also partnered with Aurora History Museum & History Sites, FAN EXPO Denver, Tattered Cover Book Store, Douglas County Library and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum for this event.

If you missed out on this event, Pop Culture Classroom will have FAN EXPO Denver Special Edition event on October 29-31, 2021 with celebrity guests, workshops, shopping, and everything in between.

