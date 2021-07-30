Taking Colorado democracy to an up level voting by inventing an automatic voter registration system

Stephanie Graham

DENVER, CO - Colorado's Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) framework has been very successful, with a little more than 250,000 Coloradans enrolling to cast a ballot through the framework since its execution in May of 2020.

The Democracy Package was really necessary to AVR ever since Secretary of State Jena Griswold started working closely with the Colorado assembly to pass in 2019. AVR permits more qualified Colorado electors to take an interest in the vote-based system.

“Enabling Coloradans to easily register to vote is important, but never more so than during a national pandemic,” said Secretary Griswold.

Under the AVR framework, qualified electors who give distinguished proof that shows citizenship is automatically enlisted to cast a ballot any time they apply for or renew their driving license. Afterward, they will get notified via a letter to notify them about the registration while also giving them the option of whether they want to cancel the registration or cooperate with a political party.

AVR significantly smoothes out the association with the DMV and decreases the chance of human errors. AVR additionally ensures voter rolls are more precise, which means electors get their polling forms at the right location and the regions save postage from fewer voting forms sent to wrong locations, in that case, the rolls are safer since the information is moved by an artificial intelligent technology, decreasing the potential for human mistake.

Moreover, it gives more helpful alternatives to residents by reducing the number of outings to government organizations, especially for working individuals with different positions or country occupants who may not live near government workplaces.

