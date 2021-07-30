Enjoying Your Weekend by Visiting Colorado's Splendid Species

Kyle Glenn/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Colorado offers a variety of options to see animals that brighten our social media feeds and bring joy to our hearts. Here are some places where you can see them.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary

The Wild Animal Sanctuary is an alternative place to see exotic wildlife besides The Denver Zoo. Located only less than an hour's drive from campus to Keenesburg, it is home to more than 500 animals. The animals here aren't stressed out since tourists are kept above them and out of their domain, and visitors get to observe these wild beasts behaving in ways rarely seen in zoos.

Here, you might see a swarm of tigers wading in a pond, grizzly bears scratching their massive bellies, and lions stretching their vocal cords. Roar!

Rocky Mountain Arsenal

Rocky Mountain Arsenal used to be the United States chemical weapons manufacturing center. But in the 1980s, Workers discovered a bald eagles' nest at the site, and Congress declared the Rocky Mountain Arsenal as a national wildlife refuge in the 1990s.

Today, it is now home to 330 different animal species as well as various plant life. Here, you can meet white-tailed deer, bald eagles, prairie dogs, and more while self-guided wildlife drive.

Luvin’ Arms Sanctuary

Luvin's Arms Sanctuary is located in Erie and is only half an hour from the University of Denver. It is a home for abused or neglected farm animals, including cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens, and goats. While looking at rescued animals, you can take a 90-minute tour of the sanctuary, where you'll meet residents of the sanctuary and learn about their personalities and unique experiences.

Zoology Foundation

At Zoology Foundation, you can book a two-hour tour, where you might get to meet camels or Tommy the tegu. Zoology foundation is located in Larkspur and is only 40 minutes away from Denver University.

