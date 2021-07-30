Denver disburses additional funding to boost vaccination efforts against COVID-19 in communities

Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock recently made an announcement of an extra half a million dollars in COVID funding to boost vaccination in communities amid growing concerns about the highly contagious Delta variant.

Parts of the funds will be used to supply COVID-19 vaccinations free of charge to students and their families who have met certain requirements at Denver Public Schools through a city-sponsored in-school immunization program.

In his statement, Mayor Hancock said, “The best protection against COVID and the Delta variant is vaccination. While I’m proud of our vaccination efforts, we still have work to do.”

“This additional funding reflects the city’s commitment to providing easy access to the vaccine for anyone and everyone who wants to have it,” he added.

Currently, about 70% of eligible Denver residents have received the full COVID-19 vaccine. But thousands of other Denver residents who have not been vaccinated are vulnerable to severe illness and death from the coronavirus. To help close this gap, the additional funding will be also useful for boosting vaccination efforts in some places where rates are still low.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, Bob McDonald, explained, “Denver’s overall COVID-19 case rates remain low, but we are seeing an uptick in cases including the Delta variant. While Denver has just 53 confirmed cases of this variant, the fact that the Delta variant makes up 90% of new cases statewide is concerning.”

“With 96% of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado not fully vaccinated, we are facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It is time for more aggressive outreach efforts to ensure families across the city who have been hesitant to receive the vaccine have the information and access they need to get vaccinated,” he continued.

Those who have been fully vaccinated will be highly protected from COVID-19 infection including its variants. Available free of charge, with or without insurance to anyone, those interested in getting vaccinated can view where the vaccine will be given by clicking here.

