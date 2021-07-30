Eliminating Lengthy Lines at Denver Health Pharmacy

Adrien Delforge/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The next time you visit Denver Health's new Outpatient Medical Center Pharmacy or the Webb Center for Primary Care Pharmacy to pick up your medication(s), you will notice something different – no longer will there be long lines!

Denver Health Pharmacy has been utilizing new technology from a company called QMatic at these two pharmacy locations for just over a month now, which eliminates the physical line in favor of a virtual one.

In the Outpatient Medical Center or Webb Center for Primary Care Pharmacy, patients will see a kiosk near the entrance. A pharmacy associate will stand by near the kiosk to assist patients and will get a ticket here.

Once you have your ticket, take a seat and wait for your number to be called over the loudspeaker and displayed on a giant LED screen. Once your number was called. You can go to the pharmacy window, then, the staff will assist you in picking up your medicine. Whether you want to take your prescription, or just visiting your provider, you have to have a ticket.

"The goal of this new technology is to improve the patient experience," Kurt Henke, manager at Outpatient Medical Center said. "While new to a pharmacy, this technology can be compared to other systems used in the health care industry that also strive to improve the patient experience."

Denver Health is trying to improve all Denver Health Pharmacies, they try to make patients as convenient as possible. Pharmacy by Mail is one of the services that Denver Health now tries to work on.

This technology also protects patient privacy, this method assigns a number to each patient at random, protecting all of their personal information. This new technology also allows personnel to keep track of patient wait times so that they don't have to wait any longer than necessary.

