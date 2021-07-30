Learn more about Denver's own Los Fridistas by visiting their digital exhibition

Viktor Talashuk/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The Denver Art Museum's Web Quest offers activities to help students and teachers understand the concept of Lo real maravilloso, or the marvelous real, a recurring theme throughout the exhibition.

Students and teachers worked together to create this virtual challenge and exhibition. Students were empowered to find their voice using materials from home and technology.

The term Lo real maravilloso refers to Mexico's layered cultural heritage, multiple and conflicting histories, everyday contradictions, and social discord, all of which contribute to the creation of artworks with improbable juxtapositions.

These artworks are authentic responses to the open-ended challenge and a testament to students' and teachers' resourcefulness and resilience in difficult times. These works also show how sharing our stories and experiences with others can help us gain personal insight and meaning.

Who knew Frida Kahlo turned out to be a teacher? Kahlo supported the lives of little children and a few more established understudies, most notably Los Fridos, a group of specialists who worked under Kahlo and became close friends with her.

Frida Kahlo once said, "I never paint dreams or bad dreams. I paint my own existence."

Roused by this thought and Kahlo herself, understudies and educators from across Denver Public Schools were welcome to design, make, and consider a show-stopper that joined this present reality with the fantasy land to make a Surrealist self-picture and sonnet.

Over 200 artwork entries were submitted by eighteen schools (from early childhood to high school) throughout the city. The Denver Art Museum would like to recognize 13 artists, including three artist-educators, who, like Kahlo's students, Los Fridos, investigated how cultural aspects of their lives were portrayed in society and demonstrated not only creativity but also curiosity, resilience, and strength.

The entire digital exhibition can be viewed by clicking here.

