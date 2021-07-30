San Miguel County ranked in the 6th position on yearly Healthiest Communities ranking

Malik Skydsgaard/Unsplash

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO—Last week, the US News and World Report as a team with the Aetna Foundation, delivered the 4th yearly Healthiest Communities rankings. The result put San Miguel County in the 6th position out of almost 3,000 districts across the United States.

The rankings are scored dependent on ten classes that add to local area wellbeing on a rate from zero to 100. The classes incorporate populace wellbeing, value, schooling, economy, lodging, food and sustenance, climate, public security, local area imperativeness, and framework.

All through the COVID pandemic, San Miguel County Public Health has deliberately executed a reaction to increment evenhanded admittance to medical services and fundamental inclusivity in pandemic reaction.

“As Public Health moves from an emergency response to longer term plans, we will amplify our focus on equity to better meeting the needs of our communities.” said Public Health Director Grace Franklin.

The measurements from the Healthiest Communities rankings straightforwardly reflect San Miguel County's central goal and Public Health's work to advance and ensure the strength of individuals and networks where we reside, learn, work, and play.

Giving free and minimal expense of vaccination, supplemental food programs for pregnant, breastfeeding, and post-pregnancy people also air quality checking are a couple of ways Public Health adds to the general wellbeing and prosperity of the district.

Throughout the following year, Public Health will reinforce existing projects and work inside the local area to more readily comprehend and address local area wellbeing needs.

Public Health has affirmed eight new certain cases of COVID-19. Until this point in time, there have been 926 complete COVID cases among occupants including 9 advancement cases and one COVID-related passing.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.