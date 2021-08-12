Dallas, TX

Dallas Area Public Transit System Expands to Reach More Riders

Stacey Doud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJypd_0bQ3OAN200
A DART bus arrives to pick up passengersStacey Doud

People in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metro Area have depended on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system (DART) for almost four decades. In fact, DART is celebrating 25 years of light rail service this year; however, the bus system became operational with routes to the suburbs in 1987. The light rail system keeps expanding, and the much-anticipated Silver Line is due to be functional in 2024.

The DART 2030 Transit System Plan (TSP) identified the 26-mile-long Cotton Belt Corridor, which extends between DFW Airport and Shiloh Road in Plano, traversing seven cities: Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, and Plano, to be the canvas for their transit pallette.

DART External Relations Representative Gordon Shattles, explained what's been going on lately in the DART network.

“We are continuing our platform extension project, which consists of a total of 28 DART stations throughout the network. We've been able to extend the platforms to allow for three-car trains. So, when DART first began the starter system, all we needed were two cars. As the area has grown and as our ridership had grown pre-pandemic, we realized the need to expand to three cars from two, increasing ridership by 50%. The pandemic slowed us down, but we still have plans to keep going and have all of [the tracks] replaced by 2024, thanks to a Federal Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA)," Shattles said.

At the City Line/Bush Station, located at 1300 East President George Bush Highway in Richardson, the DART Silver Line is scheduled to go into operation in the fourth quarter of 2024. Workers have already begun laying the foundations for what will eventually be the double-track line coming through this station. Currently, the area is already served by City Line/Bush Red and Orange Line Light Rail.

"The vehicles for the Silver Line will be diesel-electric vehicles, doing away with the need for the overhead [power] lines,” said Shattles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcgsJ_0bQ3OAN200
A DART light rail train pulls into the stationStacey Doud

In anticipation of the Silver Line, many restaurants and stores have opened in the immediate area. "When the project was announced, it wasn't long before we saw several businesses that will cater to riders pop up along this little corridor," Shattles said.

For passengers’ information, if they’re not sure where to go, DART kiosks have been placed around the network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPMZk_0bQ3OAN200
CityPost provides helpful information to DART ridersStacey Doud

“We have scheduled 300 of the DART kiosks to be placed throughout the DART network, providing everything from train routes and timing to different locations in the network. But also, we partnered with 'Smart Cities' to provide information about restaurants and local points of interest that would serve our customers,” Shattles said.

The Addison station, which was part of the original Cotton Belt, still had some of the old tracks, which are just waiting to be removed, graded over, and cemented in anticipation of the Silver Line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQRd0_0bQ3OAN200
The last of the "Cotton Belt Track" waits to be removed to make way for the Silver LineStacey Doud

“Now, Addison was one of the original 13 DART service area cities. Since the beginning, Addison has not been served by light rail. We have one of the very largest bus stations at our bus transit center in the City of Addison. So, as you can imagine, Addison has been looking forward to the Silver Line for a very long time. When we had the first groundbreaking in September of 2019, the excitement from both the elected officials and the people of Addison was very impressive. Addison is well known for several festivals, some of which are the largest festivals in the DFW area, including Oktoberfest and the ‘Fourth July Kaboom Town.’ They believe that the light rail service will be a great addition to try to alleviate traffic in the area, but also to extend the growth they've experienced so far,” Shattles said.

For more information about the new and improved DART system, or to inquire about the various services that DART provides for seniors and the disabled, visit DART.org.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7c14ea8848a768674241def43c5c3202.jpg

I live and work in the Grapevine, TX area and enjoy sharing my experiences with others. As a writer/reporter/photographer and editor, I especially like to report on positive things, but I'll always bring you local news! Thank you for viewing my profile and I'd be honored if you'd follow me!

Grapevine, TX
2493 followers
Loading

More from Stacey Doud

Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Resident "Wally" Funk Makes Space History at Age 82

Grapevine Resident Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk - Now and ThenBlue Origin. Have you ever been passed over for a job or position that you KNOW you were best qualified for? Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk sure does. After being passed over numerous times by NASA for varying reasons, she never lost her dream of aviation and space travel.Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Shepherd Big Hit with Tourists

It's not very often that one finds neighbors who do super-tradidional jobs anymore - like baking bread, churning butter and acting as a shepherd. Grapevine resident Mohammed Benali has lived in in the city for about 13 years. He owns a parcel of very valuable grassy land on the corner of N. Main Street, which is just steps away from all the festivals and events that are held on S. Main Street.Read full story
Irving, TX

Irving Keeps Festivities Going with Popsicle Parade

Festival season is still alive and well in Irving! The Valley Ranch community had its Summertime Popsicle Parade on July 9 at Saddlehorn Park. The parade consisted of several community residents who decorated their cars, plus anyone and everyone who wanted to walk in the neighborhood, in costume or not.Read full story
Irving, TX

Msanii HOUS Fine Art Gallery Offers Local Artist Sontonya Necheal a Solo Exhibition

Back in February, the Irving Black Arts Council (IBAC) hosted its Black History Month Artistry and Inspiration Exhibition at the Irving Arts Center. One of the featured artists was Sontonya Necheal, who is a local artist from the DFW area. This month, from July 2 – July 31, she is having her own solo show entitled, “Unapologetic,” at the Msanii HOUS Art Gallery, located at 1017 W. Broadway in Carrollton.Read full story
Irving, TX

Irving Brings Back the Fun with a 4th of July Celebration in the New Levy Plaza

Last year, in 2020, lots of regularly scheduled events had to be cancelled because of COVID. The City of Irving, TX took that "lag time" to bring the city departments together to revamp a plat of land that they acquired in 2018, which now bears the name, "Levy Plaza." Lake Carolyn borders it, and so residents can come out and relax, gazing at the beauty that surrounds them now, instead of the dirt and ants that were present before.Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Abandoned Kittens Spark Citizens into Action

For those who love animals. this will be a bittersweet story. Yesterday (July 2) around 6am, two kittens were abandoned in front of a grocery store in Grapevine. I'm no expert, but they had to be around six weeks old. They were left in a cat carrier, along with a dirty litter box and some dry kitten food. The person who left these two little fur babies behind had taped a note on the carrier, saying:Read full story
2 comments
Grapevine, TX

Cute Dogs and Belly Scratches Enhance Animal Services Ribbon Cutting

I was driving by the Grapevine Animal Services and Adoption Center back in 2019 and was shocked to see construction fences all around it. Eventually, it ceased to exist! The whole building had been leveled.Read full story
Grand Prairie, TX

Grand Prairie Asst Police Chief Composes Senate Bill in Honor of Slain Student

Being a journalist for several local cities puts me in contact with some amazing people, and sometimes gets me all worked up about certain causes. Last week, I went to chat with Grand Prairie Assistant Chief Ronnie Morris, and boy, did he get me fired up!Read full story
Grapevine, TX

A Lax Lacrosse Program: What’s Up with That?

Today, I happened upon a girls’ Lacrosse game as I drove by the Middle School near my house. The school has a football field and a track, so I am used to seeing kids out there during the school week, folks of all kinds walking the track when the kids aren’t using it and people using the field for sporting events. I wrote about my experience with Flag Football last month, and as of the publishing of this article, “Dem Boyz” are first in their league!Read full story
Grapevine, TX

I Got Yelled at by a Turkey and Loved It!

I decided to visit one of my favorite venues in Grapevine, Nash Farm, on Saturday 4/3. I had driven by and seen a trailer of kids being pulled around by a tractor for a good old-fashioned hayride and wondered what was going on.Read full story
Tarrant County, TX

COVID Shot Number Two: My Experience

My mom and I went two days ago to get our second COVID vaccines (Moderna) at the same place we had our first shot, the Hurst Coference Center. The line was a little longer this time, but not by much. We had an 11:00am appointment. We were in and out in about 90 minutes, compared to the 60 minutes that we spent at the Conference Center the first time.Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

Paycheck Protection Program Misused in Texas, Man Steals $24.8 million of Stimulus Money

We are grateful for our stimulus checks - at least those who have actually received them. For information on why you or a loved one hasn't received the latest check, click HERE. As one of the "victims" of the COVID fallout, I found myself with NO income. Then my husband lost his job, too. So, we have been living on prayers, Ramen and the generosity of others.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Got Robot Calls? FCC Fines $225 Million to Two Texas Companies

When my phone rings these days, many of the callers come up as “Spam Risk” or “Telemarketer,” thanks to my cell provider. Other providers are also following suit. But, I’ve always wondered how those automatic phone calls that drive me nuts ever make any money. But apparently, they do – and a lot of it is based on fraudulent sales schemes. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) statistics indicate that just two of these companies in Texas were making billions of calls just in 2019.Read full story
8 comments
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine REC's flag football leagues bring Dem Boyz and non-local teams to the field

For those of you that live in the Grapevine area, you may have noticed the teams of flag football players that are out at Grapevine Middle School’s football field and track every Sunday morning, come rain or shine. If it is not flag football “season,” then the guys that come out are just playing for fun and bragging rights. But when the leagues start up, the guys you see are in serious competition. These leagues are sponsored in Grapevine by the Parks and Recreation Department.Read full story

Social Security Beneficiaries Still Looking for Stimulus Checks

I got my stimulus check last week. Yay! But my mother, of whom I am the caretaker for, still hasn't received hers. Right now, she has maybe $5 in her account as she waits for 4/3 when her Social Security check will be directly deposited in her bank account. In the meantime, her essential expenses are being paid for by me - and I am far from being rich or even in the "black" with my own debts (thanks, COVID!).Read full story
225 comments
Arlington, TX

A Peek Behind the Scenes of Police Crisis Intervention Training (CIT)

Up here in N. Texas, and around the country, society seems to constantly be attacked these days. From COVID to mass shootings to rampant racism to the police vs. black citizens issue, I feel like my head is spinning. I’m a critical thinker, and I try to understand both (or more) sides of an issue. But some of these events just have me scratching my head.Read full story
Irving, TX

Irving Shelter Damaged After Winter Storm

I recently became aware of Brighter Tomorrows, which operates women’s shelters in Irving and Grand Prairie. They had several pipes burst on Feb. 17, at their Irving location, spilling about 3" of water into the buildings. Several pieces of the ceiling also caved in.Read full story

Why Does My Kid Want to Be Someone Else? Thoughts from a Parent/Therapist

It seems like gender-bending and “pronouns” have taken a point position in society today with American teenagers. I have a stepson (who was born with female anatomy) who now goes by a different name and is called “he” or “they” as his preferred pronouns. Of course, it’s been a long road trying to remember to call him “he” or “him” instead of “she or her” since I’ve known him so long as a female. So, yeah, I slip up sometimes. His mom (with whom he lives) even slips once in a while. But we correct ourselves and apologize for the faux pas. Let’s call him “Bentley” for this article.Read full story
1 comments

Bye Bye Fry's

If you have ever needed electronics or electronic advice, chances are that you have visited one of the Fry's Electronics stores in the Metroplex. From AAA batteries to whole home theaters, Fry's had it all. Unfortunately, the chain is working on permanently closing its online and brick-and-mortar stores, which is partially due to the COVID pandemic.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy