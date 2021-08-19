Who is in charge of Afghanistan?

Map of Afghanistan U.S. Government

With the recent retreat of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, it would seem that the country has been thrown into chaos. Often depicted in the west as primitive mountain men, the Taliban has actually been a well-organized group since its inception in 1994. Founded during the Afghan Civil War that followed Soviet occupation, the Taliban had an estimated 200,000 troops as recently as 2017.

In September 1994, Mullah Mohammad Omar founded the Taliban with 50 students. After the fall of the Soviet Union and the removal of Soviet troops who had installed a communist government, Omar was upset that Islamic Law had not taken its place. Shortly thereafter, Omar was joined by 15,000 students from Pakistan. Initially motivated by the suffering of fellow Afghan peoples and the lack of implementation of Islamic Law, the group pledged to remove warlords and criminals from Afghanistan.

Two years after their inception, the Taliban – translated to mean “students” or “seekers” – took control over roughly 75% of the country as one of the prominent factions to fight the Afghan Civil War. Taking the moniker of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Taliban ruled with an iron constitution, enforcing a strict interpretation of Sharia Law through their reign that lasted into 2001. They also moved the country’s capital to Kandahar, closer to the Pashtun areas of eastern and southern Afghanistan from which the majority of the faction hailed and the home of the original founder Mohammad Omar.

To maintain their power, leaders used the army that they had developed, which consisted mainly of those who had fought against the Soviet Army in the years leading up to the fall of the Soviet Union and the retreat of those forces. The soldiers were dispatched to maintain control through such acts as committing massacres, denying civilians food supplies from the United Nations (UN), and burning fertile fields and homes. The soldiers were charged with enforcing such prohibitions as using musical instruments, women and girls attending school, women working outside of the healthcare field, women not wearing a burqa when appearing in public, or women appearing in public without the accompaniment of a male relative.

Muslim Women in Public DepositPhotos.com

Women who were so much as accused, not necessarily even found guilty, of violating these prohibitions were publicly whipped or even executed.

Women were not the only group against which the Taliban discriminated. They also did not tolerate religious beliefs or ethnicities that did not conform to their own. To maintain their religious dominance, they destroyed monuments and other religious relics, some aged as much as 1500 years.

The Taliban’s initial reign came to an end in 2001 following the September 11 attacks on the United States. At the time, according to Ahmed Rashid writing in the London Telegraph, 2,500 members of Al Qaeda, commanded by Osama Bin Laden, had joined the Taliban. This was part of the impetus for so-called coalition attacks against and occupation of Afghanistan. The United States had blamed Al Qaeda for the attacks against the “Twin Towers” in New York City and the Pentagon, as well as a planned but thwarted attack against either the U.S. Capitol or the White House.

In response to their ouster from power in Afghanistan, many of the Taliban forces were evacuated to Pakistan, allegedly by Pakistani military aircraft, or retreated to the mountains of Afghanistan. This created a rift between the U.S. and Pakistan that went largely ignored and with no action. Over the coming years, the Taliban used Pakistani resources to continue their training and to equip themselves for further battle.

Taliban officials declared their forces “regrouped and ready for guerilla war” in Afghanistan in 2003, according to articles in the Christian Science Monitor. The next year, in late 2004, Omar announced an insurgency against the United States and Coalition forces in Afghanistan. A website, The Spokesman Review, confirmed Omar’s statement by declaring that Afghanistan was facing “a mounting threat from armed Taliban fighters in the countryside.” Similarly, it was suggested by a correspondent for the Financial Times that a May 29, 2006, incident involving U.S. military truck that plowed into a civilian crowd and the response by those in the area was due to a “ground swell of resentment” and “growing hostility to foreigners.”

The Taliban, furthered by support from Pakistan, both government and civilian, as well as the drug trade from the country’s poppy crops, continued to grow and to expand their guerilla tactics. In July 2016, it was reported by Time Magazine that the Taliban controlled 20% of Afghanistan, with the Helmand Province in the south as their stronghold. Tactics used by the Taliban to gain and maintain this control included the 2018 homicide bombing in Kabul using a bomb-laden ambulance, killing over 100 people.

By 2020, the Institute for Economics and Peace had determined that the Taliban had overtaken the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) to become the world’s most dangerous terrorist organization.

Emboldened by the announcement from U.S. President Joe Biden in April 2021 that the U.S. military forces would be leaving Afghanistan by September 11 of that year, the Taliban stepped up efforts to take control of the entire country. As of July 23, 2021, it was reported that the Taliban controlled over half of Afghanistan’s 421 provinces. With the absence of U.S. forces, the Taliban moved into every major city in the country and forced the flight of President Ashraf Ghani on August 15.

The organization then declared full control of Afghanistan and, on August 17, 2021, and placed in the primary leadership role Vice Emir Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.

Taliban Leadership Social Media

Having fought during the 1980s against the Soviet forces, Akhund was a co-founder of the Taliban with Omar. During the original reign of the Taliban over Afghanistan, Akhund is reported to have held a number of different posts including, according to Interpol, the position of Deputy Minister of Defense. He later was to become the de-facto leader of the Taliban and directed the insurgency against U.S. forces from Pakistan.

While various theories abound regarding the motive behind Pakistani involvement, Akhund was apprehended by a joint Pakistani-American team on February 8, 2010. Held for over eight years in Pakistani custody, Akhund was released in October 2018. Interestingly, he was released at the request of the United States.

In recognition of his leadership of the Taliban military and militant forces through their years and acts of terror against the Afghan people and government, Akhund is, as of the writing of this article, the leader of the Taliban and, therefore, in the leadership position for the country of Afghanistan.

Also in the leadership of the Taliban is Khairullah Khairkhwa, credited with being the mastermind behind the regime change in Afghanistan. Khairkhwa represented the Taliban in Moscow during negotiations for the removal of U.S. troops from the country.

Estimated to have been born in 1967 in Kandahar, Khairkhwa studied in Pakistan alongside other leaders of the Taliban. Listed as the Minister of Interior for the Taliban in 1997 and 1998, Khairkhwa gave interviews to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Voice of America (VOA) as the Taliban’s Minister of Foreign Affairs during that time.

It was rumored that a deal had been reached between Khairkhwa and a suspected CIA agent for Khairkhwa to surrender and become an informant for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). As the deal progressed, Khairkhwa reconsidered and instead fled to Pakistan, where U.S. commandos were dispatched to take him into custody. Khairkhwa later was captured instead by Pakistani forces, but was then transferred to the CIA and on to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He began his confinement there on May 12, 2002, and was held for 12 years.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai U.S. Government

In 2011, Afghan President Hamid Karzai, placed into power by the coalition that had taken control of Afghanistan from the Taliban, was attempting to bring the country together. Karzai demanded that the U.S. release Khairkhwa, among others, as “His release will be influential to the peace process,” as declared by Hekmat Karzai, Director for the Centre of Conflict in Afghanistan. Hekmat went further to state, “Mr. Khairkhwa is well respected amongst the Taliban and was considered a moderate by those who knew him.”

After President Karzai’s demand for Khairkhwa’s release, the U.S. and Afghanistan began negotiations for the release as the United States also held peace negotiations with the Taliban. In March 2012, Khairkhwa and four other top Taliban officials held in Guantanamo Bay agreed to be resettled to Doha, Qatar, to set up an official office for the Taliban. This led to their release on June 1, 2014, with no review of the reason for their incarceration by the United States Government; they were the only four released from Guantanamo Bay without such a review.

In exchange for the release of these Taliban officials, the Taliban released U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl.

Khairkhwa is reputed to hold the “second-in-command” position of the Taliban, or the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

With the retrieval of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban took control on August 17, 2021, and renamed the country the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Its current leaders are those who terrorized the nation and foreign troops for almost two and a half decades through massacres and the subjugation of women under its power.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.