Texas Constitution Special Election set

Southside Matt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXYtV_0bTgvczG00
Vote ButtonsDepositPhotos.com

It is the middle of August and upcoming elections are not on many people’s minds. Yet, now is the time for Texas voters to start gearing up for November and the opportunity to weigh in on eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Gov. Greg Abbott today set the election on the propositions for Tuesday, November 2, 2021, via a proclamation that can be viewed here.

The eight propositions on the ballot are:

· Proposition 1 would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo venues by charitable organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys’ Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

· Proposition 2 would allow counties to finance transportation and infrastructure improvements in areas of the county that are “unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted.”

· Proposition 3 would prohibit state or local governments from prohibiting or limiting religious services.

· Proposition 4 would change eligibility requirements for those campaigning to be Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, Judge of the Court of Appeals, Justice of Court of Appeals and District Judge.

· Proposition 5 would provide additional oversight over candidates for judicial office by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

· Proposition 6 would make it a right for certain facility residents to designate an “essential caregiver.”

· Proposition 7 would limit school district ad valorem taxes on the homestead of a surviving spouse in the event that a person encounters death at or after age 55.

· Proposition 8 would authorize a waiver of part or all ad valorem taxes for the surviving spouse of a member of the military killed in action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHcEK_0bTgvczG00
Ballot BoxDepositPhotos.com

Texas voters can check their voter registration status, register to vote or check the ballot for the November 2 election by visiting votetexas.gov.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2e14b6d5f2e47b677e04c70602500288.blob

Hailing from the Great State of Texas, South Side Matt monitors government for compliance with the Constitutional values that founded the United States, and works to maintain liberty for all in that spirit. His articles focus on furthering this cause, but also occasionally go "off track" into lighter topics such as cooking, general life and others.

Fort Worth, TX
326 followers
Loading

More from Southside Matt

Red Cross aids and abets criminal activity

Since its inception in 1881, the Red Cross has been known for assisting those in need when disaster strikes. Whether a person is the victim of a house or apartment fire, wildfire, flood, hurricane, earthquake, or other disaster (they don’t always have to be natural), the Red Cross has become renowned for mobilizing immediately and providing the victims with necessities. Food, shelter, clothing, toiletries, and even cash are available to those in need when the Red Cross is called upon to assist.Read full story
1 comments

Who is in charge of Afghanistan?

With the recent retreat of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, it would seem that the country has been thrown into chaos. Often depicted in the west as primitive mountain men, the Taliban has actually been a well-organized group since its inception in 1994. Founded during the Afghan Civil War that followed Soviet occupation, the Taliban had an estimated 200,000 troops as recently as 2017.Read full story

Teaching CRT violates Equal Protection Clause: Arkansas AG

The American Bar Association (ABA) defines Critical Race Theory (CRT) as “a practice of interrogating the role of race and racism in society.” The practice, called “divisive” by some, contends that current western societies remain racist based on their histories of slavery. The theory is that this history developed the societies as being inherently racist in need of transformation “in order to end a claimed racial oppression,” according to the Epoch Times. The Times article goes on:Read full story

The on-off-on again MPP

Recognizing the workload of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at ports of entry (POE) along the U.S.-Mexico Border, former President Donald J. Trump announced in December 2018 “Migrant Protection Protocols” (MPP). Commonly known as “Remain in Mexico,” this program required that asylum seekers coming across this border, either at a POE or caught crossing between POEs, be scheduled for a hearing then returned to Mexico to await their time to appear for immigration court.Read full story

Judges disregard Texas Constitution in regard to arrest warrants

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Texas Speaker of the House of Representatives Dade Phelan (R) signed arrest warrants for 52 Democrat lawmakers who refused to appear for the beginning of the second Special Session of the Legislature called by Texas Governor Greg Abbott this year. The Democrat lawmakers left with permission during the first Special Session, but refused to return as required and instead fled the state for Washington, D.C.Read full story
12 comments
Laredo, TX

More than just migrants surging across the border

According to a video posted by McAllen, Texas, Mayor Javier Villalobos, the city sees approximately 1,800 immigrants released into the city each day by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents. These immigrants are being essentially released from federal detention and left to their own devices, despite federal law requiring that aliens inadmissible due to the potential health risk to the population of the United States remain in detention until such time that they are able to receive appropriate medical examination and testing to determine that they do not cause a danger. What has become known as the “Title 42 Order” from the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in October 2020 went even further to declare anyone coming across the U.S.-Mexico border inadmissible due the high rates of COVID-19 infection in Mexico.Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

Federal Judge orders injunction prior to hearing arguments

On July 30, 2021, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland filed suit on behalf of the United States against the State of Texas and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The suit was filed based on an Executive Order issued by Gov. Abbott, GA 37, that essentially prohibits all except for law enforcement personnel from transporting migrants who have entered the country and the state illegally.Read full story
Texas State

Biden Administration issues retaliatory action against Texas

On July 13, 2021, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush filed suit against President Joe Biden and others for, in short, diverting or blocking funding that had been approved by Congress for the construction of a border wall along the Texas border with Mexico. The suit, to be detailed in a later article, claims that, as the funding had been approved and allocated by Congress, neither the president nor any of his subordinates have the authority to block the distribution of those fund for that purpose. This lawsuit is in addition to at least eight suits filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against President Biden as of April 23, 2021, most of which involve immigration policies in some form or manner.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

DOJ returns fire in immigration battle

With no fewer than eight suits filed against the Biden Administration by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, most regarding immigration law and the new administration’s policies, the U.S. Department of Justice has now responded by filing a suit of its own against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, maintaining the theme of immigration.Read full story

New taxes, increased inflation only one-twelfth on advertised projects, all in the same Bait-and-Switch Bill

With a massive price tag of $1.2 trillion, the so-called Bi-partisan Infrastructure Bill received a favorable cloture vote in the U.S. Senate on Saturday, August 7, 2021. This vote, recorded as 67-27 to end debate, brings the bill in front of the Senate for a vote on passage. Although, as of the writing of this article, a final vote has not been scheduled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), an affirmative vote result for this bill would send it long to the House of Representatives where the future of the bill is unclear.Read full story
Houston, TX

Governor moves to fill shelves

With empty shelves found in many stores, consumers are wondering where the products are. As many people have been staying home more over the past 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one would not be faulted for blaming the increased demand on products that would normally be in sufficient supply.Read full story
18 comments

Bill prepares drivers for double taxation

Making sure that the rich pay their fair share, President Biden’s White House has for months been stating that taxes would not be raised on families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet one aspect of the Infrastructure Bill is potentially set to hit these families the hardest.Read full story
416 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Mayor exhibits responsiveness to citizen complaints, making intersection safer

Almost any night, one can sit in the Deer Valley subdivison off of Garden Acres Drive and hear the engines running for the trucks parked at the Love's Truck Stop just up the road. The low roar from the idle engines had become a nuisance for those who chose this neighborhood for its distance from the city and who expected the solace of a country neighborhood. Having to deal with the rumble of the engines while trying to get to sleep, though, was the extent of this nuisance.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy