Texas Constitution Special Election set

Vote Buttons DepositPhotos.com

It is the middle of August and upcoming elections are not on many people’s minds. Yet, now is the time for Texas voters to start gearing up for November and the opportunity to weigh in on eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Gov. Greg Abbott today set the election on the propositions for Tuesday, November 2, 2021, via a proclamation that can be viewed here.

The eight propositions on the ballot are:

· Proposition 1 would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo venues by charitable organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys’ Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

· Proposition 2 would allow counties to finance transportation and infrastructure improvements in areas of the county that are “unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted.”

· Proposition 3 would prohibit state or local governments from prohibiting or limiting religious services.

· Proposition 4 would change eligibility requirements for those campaigning to be Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, Judge of the Court of Appeals, Justice of Court of Appeals and District Judge.

· Proposition 5 would provide additional oversight over candidates for judicial office by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

· Proposition 6 would make it a right for certain facility residents to designate an “essential caregiver.”

· Proposition 7 would limit school district ad valorem taxes on the homestead of a surviving spouse in the event that a person encounters death at or after age 55.

· Proposition 8 would authorize a waiver of part or all ad valorem taxes for the surviving spouse of a member of the military killed in action.

Ballot Box DepositPhotos.com

Texas voters can check their voter registration status, register to vote or check the ballot for the November 2 election by visiting votetexas.gov.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.