Ensconced Democrat lawmakers claim civil rights violations

A Special Session of the Texas Legislature was called by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to begin on July 8, 2021, to address items left unresolved by the 87th Legislative Session. Despite being characterized as “a monumental success for the people of Texas,” the 87th ended without action on several items that Gov. Abbott apparently felt needed immediate attention.

Fearing the outcome of the Special Session results on several of these issues, at least 65 Democrat lawmakers took advantage of permissions granted by the respective house leaders and fled the state on July 13, 2021, flying to Washington, D.C., to prevent legal votes on these items.

During a Special Session of the Texas Legislature, members are authorized to leave their respective chambers only with the authorization of the leadership. This law is intended to ensure that the People’s business is taken care of during such an irregular session.

As further incentive for the lawmakers to take action on the agenda, those who violate the permissions given in the authorization to leave a chamber during a Special Session are subject to an arrest warrant. The leader of each chamber has the authority to issue a warrant ordering Texas law enforcement officials to retrieve the member(s) and bring them to the chamber so business can continue. At least one such warrant was issued by Speaker of the House Rep. Dade Phelan in relation to the Democrats’ failure to return to the chambers after being given authorization to leave.

Similarly, there is a time limit during which the lawmakers are expected to complete their tasks. A Special Session of the Legislature in Texas is authorized to extend no more than 30 days from commencement. So, any business not completed in that time frame remains unresolved.

As a result of the time limit included in the Texas Constitution for such a Special Session, the initial Special Session was set to expire on August 6. This required that the Democrat legislators remained unavailable for the remaining 25 days in order to thwart the Special Session and Gov. Abbott’s goals.

Based on the lack of a quorum due to the absence of the Democrat lawmakers, the first Special Session of 2021 expired without any action taken on any of the agenda items. While several items were able to be passed by the Senate, the lack of a quorum in the House of Representatives of the Legislature prevented the bills from being presented to the governor for passage or veto. So, the People’s business remained idle.

Determining that the agenda items still need to be addressed, Gov. Abbott on Thursday, August 5, declared that a second Special Session was being called, to comment at noon Central Time on Saturday, August 7. This call for a new Special Session was made despite the fact that the Democrat lawmakers remain in Washington, D.C., and out of the jurisdiction of Texas authorities.

Texas does not require a time period between the expiration of one Special Session and the commencement of another, meaning that the governor is only bound by the 30-day length of each Special Session, but can call for an infinite number of Special Sessions until the governor determines the business has been concluded, with each beginning immediately upon the expiration of the previous.

Standing by their desire to not see certain items of the agenda completed, Democrat lawmakers have now filed suit against Gov. Abbott, Rep. Dade Phelan, and Rep. James White. Filed in the Western District Court of Texas, 22 Democrat lawmakers have signed onto the suit claiming that the three defendants have violated the First, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment Rights of the plaintiffs. The specific causes of these rights violations are:

· “Race, in that certain plaintiffs are either black or white,

· Creed, in that certain plaintiffs have expressed faith or belief that every eligible citizen has the right to vote,

· Color, in that certain Plaintiffs are distinguishable based upon the melanin in their skin, and

· Natural origin, in that certain Plaintiffs are descendants of persons born in other countries.”

It would seem that, despite no language indicating race, creed, color or heritage in any of the agenda items or the orders for Special Session as issued by the governor, the Democrat lawmakers are attempting to “pull the race card” to excuse their absence from their duties.

Similarly, even though acting in their official capacity as members of the government, the plaintiffs claim that they “are victims of a discriminatory scheme to violate their Constitutional Right to Assemble to redress grievances; speak; vote; travel…” They go further to state that, despite having an obligation to represent their constituents in the legislature, their desire to “persuade members of the Congress of the United States to help support them in their quest to obtain and maintain all of the rights guaranteed to them…” Even though acting as members of the government, the Democrat plaintiffs further claim “protected status.”

As further basis for the suit, the plaintiffs claim “deliberate acts of status discrimination.as well as discriminatory policies, customs and practices, perpetrated by” the trio of defendants. This status and the “discrimination” have allegedly resulted in damages suffered by the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs claim that as a result of actions taken by the defendant trio they have suffered through “depriv[ation] of liberty for substantial periods of time…must anxiety and distress over the separation from their families…much discomfort and embarrassment and their reputations impaired,” as well as losing time from home and family, and “spend[ing] substantial sums of money and of time traveling to and from the State of Texas.”

Further claimed is that the purpose of “traveling to and from the State of Texas,” while expected to be in Austin perform their legislative duties, was to “persuade Congress to pass laws to ameliorate the harm done and redress their grievances.”

The damages claimed are a total of $5.00 in actual damages and $10.00 in punitive damages. It is believed that these figures are sought to meet requirements for filing in Federal Court. Because of this, they also claim a necessity “to obtain, seek, and employ legal counsel to seek redress under the Civil Rights Attorney Fees Act.”

To resolve the issue, the plaintiffs are requesting that the Court take the following action:

· Advance this case on the Docket – schedule a hearing as quickly as possible

· Grant a temporary restraining order – even though no specific action to be ordered is mentioned

· Order a Hearing on their request for a Temporary Restraining Order – again, with no specific action to be prohibited or taken as a result of such Order

· Grant Temporary Injunction after hearing on the Motion – with no Motion specified or listed

· Enjoin the Defendants from doing any act which does or violates Plaintiffs’ Constitutional Rights – again providing only a vague request

· Grant Plaintiffs reasonable attorney fees

· Grant Plaintiffs actual and punitive damages – the $5.00 and $10.00 mentioned above, and

· Such other and further relief additional, alternative, and equitable relief as may appear to the Court to which they may be entitled and just.

In order words, the suit requests that the Court issue a vague temporary injunction to prevent the defendant trio from violating the plaintiffs’ Constitutional Rights, with no specificity as to how the rights have already been violated or may continue to be violated. The most-specific request of action is the award of a total of $15.00 and attorney fees.

The suit is Taylor, et.al. v Abbott, et.al., 1:21-cv-00690-RP. The link to this lawsuit is from TexasTribune.org, the website of the Texas Tribune and the first to report on this suit.

