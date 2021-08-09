Houston, TX

Governor moves to fill shelves

With empty shelves found in many stores, consumers are wondering where the products are. As many people have been staying home more over the past 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one would not be faulted for blaming the increased demand on products that would normally be in sufficient supply.

Last week, though, the port that moves more product than any other in the United States, the Port of Houston, encountered a series of “hardware issues” that prevented containers from being moved from the port and trucked to stores and warehouses. This has caused retailers to be short of product to fill the shelves, without knowing the cause and able to explain to consumers.

The hardware issues were the culmination of a “perfect storm” as reported by KPRC, Houston’s channel 2 NBC affiliate. The station quoted Margaret Kidd, Program Director for Supply Chain and Logistics Technology at the University of Houston, as saying, “This was the perfect storm. We were already experiencing stress on supply chains globally and if we look at this record trade and how it trickles down all these distribution centers in Houston are packed to the max. There is already a shortage of trucks. Shortage of chassis so there was already a backlog of trade.”

With the backlog hampered by the shortage of trucks to haul the containers, the situation was only worsened by the hardware issues experienced at the port. Initially information storage devices failed just prior to the gate opening on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, pushing the anticipated opening back a good portion of the day to 10:00am Central Time. Two hours later, the backup systems being used also failed, preventing any further transactions at the terminals. On Wednesday, July 28, Roger Guenther, Executive Director of the Port of Houston, issued a letter confirming that the port had received the replaced parts, but that they had not yet been installed or configured.

Later in the day of the 28th, the port announced through a press release that the issues had been resolved and that the gate operations had resumed. The port, though, lost a half of a week of container movement due to “computer hardware issues that closed both terminals to truck traffic for two and a half days.” The press release further stated that the port was compensating for the lost time by planning extended gate times “through the weekend – or as long as needed – until business is caught up.”

With the computer hardware issues resolved, Texas Governor Abbott has recognized one of the points made by Ms. Kidd in her quote to KPRC – the shortage of trucks available to transport the containers from the ports to warehouses and stores. As federal regulations can hamper the availability of trucks and drivers to transport the containers, Gov. Abbott has declared the situation a Disaster that allows for the suspension of certain regulations by the governor.

Using the disaster declaration, Gov. Abbott issued a proclamation on August 6, 2021, that provides a temporary exemption “for drivers and carriers servicing the Port of Houston” against enforcement of Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 395 and Chapter 644 of the Texas Transportation Code.

Title 49, Part 395 CFR is titled Hours of Service of Drivers. This restricts the number of hours that a driver can operate “on duty” without a break, and how long they must rest between “on duty” periods. Chapter 644 of the Texas Transportation Code is titled Commercial Motor Vehicle Standards and provides requirements for the equipment, drivers and other aspects of commercial trucking.

Invoking Title 49, Part 390.23 CFR and his authority under Chapter 644 of the Texas Transportation Code, Gov. Abbott exempts drivers, carriers and equipment from a variety of regulations and requirements to allow for the need of extended hours and other considerations to transport the containers from the port. This will allow drivers to driver for extended periods of time, providing the possibility of moving more containers from the port and to warehouses and stores.

The proclamation does confirm that safety is still being monitored as “[n]othing contained herein shall be construed as an exemption from the Controlled Substances and Alcohol Use and Testing Requirements of Title 49, CFR, Parts 40 and 382.” Similarly, drivers must still be properly licensed under requirements of Title 49, CFR , Part 383, as well as Chapter 522 of the Texas Transportation Code. Additionally, carriers and drivers are required to carry financial responsibility (be insured) under state and federal laws. Finally, regulations and laws regarding hazardous materials, size, weight and traffic safety remain in effect. With that, carriers that have been hit with an “Out of Service” order remain unable to operate.

The governor’s proclamation remains in effect until September 5, 2021.

