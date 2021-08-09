Federal Judge orders injunction prior to hearing arguments

Southside Matt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S21hk_0bJDE9Kw00
Scales of JusticeDepositPhotos.com

On July 30, 2021, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland filed suit on behalf of the United States against the State of Texas and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The suit was filed based on an Executive Order issued by Gov. Abbott, GA 37, that essentially prohibits all except for law enforcement personnel from transporting migrants who have entered the country and the state illegally.

After having the weekend to review the U.S. Government’s filing, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso awarded part of the petition in issuing a temporary, preliminary injunction against the enforcement of Gov. Abbott’s Order.

In issuing the injunction, Judge Cardone did so while only having one side of the argument presented to her. She did so based on the claims of violations of the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution and wrote in her Order, “United States is likely to prevail on its claims that Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s ‘executive order No. GA-37 relating to the transportation of migrants during the COVID-19 disaster,’ violates the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution.” To support this, Judge Cardone cited two reasons that she believes the United States is likely to prevail: “it (Gov. Abbott’s Order) conflicts with, and poses an obstacle to, federal immigration law,” and “it directly regulates the federal government’s operations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caNAA_0bJDE9Kw00
Judge Kathleen CardoneUnited States Courts

This comes despite a possible contradiction in A.G. Garland’s own filing that precipitated the injunction. The filing includes a copy of Gov. Abbott’s Order, which states that the Order is necessary to protect Texans against the spread of COVID-19 due to the federal government’s failure to abide by what is commonly known as the Title 42 Order from October 2020 as well as the Immigration and Naturalization Act (INA). The Order indicates that, in addition to the Title 42 Order and federal law, the “Take Care” Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which basically states that the president, through the associated executive agencies which include CBP, ICE and others, is required to “take care that the Laws be faithfully executed,” including those intended to prevent harm to U.S. citizens and current residents. A.G. Garland also invokes the Take Care Clause in his filing. Through this invocation, A.G. Garland appears to acknowledge the duty of the president to protect the citizens and residents, but also seems to indicate that it is the president’s discretion of how to go about doing this, allowing the president to violate or ignore federal law so long as it can said that the method protects the citizenry.

Ignoring this possible contradiction, and without defensive arguments, Judge Cardone made the determination that the Order violates the Supremacy Clause and issued the injunction.

The injunction leaves the federal government free to place migrants who have entered the country illegally, and who may be subject to detention and/or quarantine, or even to immediate return to the country from which they entered or their home country, due to the prevalence of and possibly infection with a communicable disease, onto buses, planes and other public transportation. According to Gov. Abbott’s Order, this is the specific situation that is sought to be prevented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jQLp_0bJDE9Kw00
Loading a BusDepositPhotos.com

In response to the injunction issued by Judge Cardone, which is valid until August 13, 2021, Gov. Abbott’s office issued a statement pointing out the limited timeframe and the fact that it was issued without any defensive input. “The Court’s recent order is temporary and based on limited evidence.” The statement also intimates at the claim that the federal government is, as indicated by GA-37, violating the INA and the Take Care Clause by releasing individuals infected with COVID-19 upon the population: “The Biden Administration has knowingly – and willfully – released COVID-19 positive migrants into Texas communities, risking the potential exposure and infection of Texas residents.” As an argument against the injunction, the statement further explains the purpose of the Order: “The Governor’s Executive Order attempts to prevent the Biden Administration from spreading COVID-19 into Texas and protect the health and safety of Texans.”

As the injunction issued on August 3, 2021, is preliminary and temporary, Judge Cardone was fully within her right to issue the order having only one side of the case presented through the initial filing. This initial filing, though, presents enough contradictions within itself through the inclusion of Gov. Abbott’s Order, as well as the inclusion of the Take Care Clause invocation and the alleged failure to abide by this as alleged in GA-37, that it seems more care should have been taken in issuing the injunction. Judge Cardone seemingly issued the injunction based on allegations that are part of the original filing, turning those allegations into facts as indicated by the wording of her Order for the injunction, while ignoring other facts presented in the filing.

Particularly in situations with such wide effect on public health concerns, one would hope that a federal judge would provide deeper jurisprudence when the petitioner’s own filing provides such seeming contradictions to the applicability of the Supremacy Clause.

Considering the possible public health implications, as even acknowledged in the filing, and the fact that part of the filing, the inclusion of Gov. Abbott’s Order, seems to admit the lack of adherence with the Take Care Clause and INA, the question of “public concern consideration” apparently was not part of Judge Cardone’s decision to issue the preliminary injunction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qQWh_0bJDE9Kw00
Viral DiseaseDepositPhotos.com

To provide more credibility to the need for the injunction, though, many believe that Judge Cardone would be well-served to address previous U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have provided for government action in favor of public concerns over personal liberties. Such rulings include the allowance of CBP checkpoints at virtually any point within 100 miles of a U.S. border, identification checks at security checkpoints at airports and bus stations, so-called “Community Caretaking” measures such as seizing vehicles parked on the side of the road. Similarly, when the Take Care Clause of the Constitution is being violated by the federal government, it seems that the issue would then fall under the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which allows for states to assume “powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution;” there is nothing in the Constitution that describes how states are to react when the federal government takes or fails to take action that may have a negative effect upon the citizens and residents of that state.

The injunction issued by Judge Cardone was issued without full arguments and based on a filing that seems to be based on a filing that contradicts itself when reviewing the laws cited. It appears to have been “cherry-picked” for the items that seem valid, and ignores the ways that A.G. Garland admits a violation of law by the Administration in creating this situation.

Despite the contradictions, Judge Cardone issued the preliminary injunction despite having not heard arguments from both sides of the equation.

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2e14b6d5f2e47b677e04c70602500288.blob

Hailing from the Great State of Texas, South Side Matt monitors government for compliance with the Constitutional values that founded the United States, and works to maintain liberty for all in that spirit. His articles focus on furthering this cause, but also occasionally go "off track" into lighter topics such as cooking, general life and others.

Fort Worth, TX
253 followers
