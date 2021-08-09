Summary of United States of America v. The State of Texas, et. al., 3:21-cv-173

Scales of Justice DepositPhotos.com

As this article was put together, Judge Kathleen Cardone on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting Gov. Abbott’s Order GA 37 from being administered. As Judge Cardone’s order is temporary, the case described herein is still ongoing and yet to receive a ruling.

In response to Executive Order GA 37 signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on July 29, 2021, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland penned a letter to Gov. Abbott strongly suggesting that the governor rescind the Order based on its alleged violation of the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Gov. Abbott responded via a return letter stating that the Order sought to protect Texans, did not violate the Clause, and would remain in effect.

AG Garland fired back on July 30, 2021, by filing a suit in the U.S. District Court in El Paso, Texas, against the state and the governor. As his basis for the suit, AG Garland summarizes the Supremacy Clause as it applies to this situation: “No state may obstruct the Federal Government in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.” He further summarizes Gov. Abbott’s order as being “to restrict who may lawfully provide ground transportation in Texas to certain groups of migrants who have been detained by the Federal Government pursuant to U.S. immigration authorities or are otherwise subject to certain Federal authorities.”

Because of this, AG Garland is challenging the Order as a violation of the Supremacy Clause and injurious “to the United States and to individuals whom the United States is charged to protect, jeopardizing the health and safety of noncitizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.” He goes on that it interferes with the relationship between the Federal Government and nongovernmental partners, as well as “with the administration of federal law.”

The suit seeks to declare Gov. Abbott’s Order as invalid and, therefore, prevent its implementation and enforcement.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott State of Texas

As legal support for the suit, AG Garland includes the Supremacy Clause, the Take Care Clause, the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), “and other laws regarding immigration.” Citing various sections of 8 U.S.C., the suit says, “[t]he States and their political subdivisions cannot obstruct or discriminate against the execution of federal immigration laws.”

In regard to where the migrants are to be housed or held, the authority of the United States is recognized “to ‘arrange for appropriate places of detention for aliens detained pending removal or a decision on removal[.]’” The authority of the Federal Government “to release noncitizens seeking admission to the United States from custody through various mechanisms,” and “with broad discretion.” Included in these mechanisms is the “honor system” of releasing “removeable noncitizens for as long as 120 days, in exchange for the non-citizen’s commitment to depart voluntarily.”

To counter arguments made in previous cases between the two parties, the United States Government and the State of Texas, currently ongoing, AG Garland discusses the topic of child trafficking. Invoked is the William Wilberforce Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPRA) which was reauthorized in 2008. This Act is intended to “ensure that unaccompanied non-citizen children (UNC) are safely repatriated to their country of nationality or last habitual residence. Many of the UNC are required to be transferred to the custody of Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) or U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) within 72 hours of being identified as such. ORR then determines the disposition of the child’s status in regard to being placed with a sponsor during the UNC’s immigration proceedings. Additionally, it is noted that an Order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued on July 16, 2021, “except[ed] unaccompanied non-citizen children from the October Order” that “exercised its Title 42 authority…temporarily suspending the introduction into the country of certain noncitizens traveling from Mexico and Canada.”

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland U.S. Department of Justice

Regarding the heart of Gov. Abbott’s order – transportation of removeable migrants within the state – the filing next mentions “circumstances in which noncitizens must be transported between locations.” This section highlights unaccompanied children and the need to have them transferred from DHS facilities to those of ORR, “between ORR facilities, or to their sponsors, who are typically family members.” Similarly, it is mentioned that “noncitizens released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) need transportation, frequently through privately arranged travel by bus or rail, to destinations within Texas and throughout the United States.” To transport these individuals, “[t]he United States uses a variety of means to transport noncitizens in Texas, making use of federal personnel, contractors, and grantees.”

It is further noted that “[s]ome of the federal personnel who participate in the transport of noncitizens…are not ‘law enforcement official[s].’” According to the filing, this is a matter of importance due to the wording of Gov. Abbott’s Order.

Using statistics from the Rio Grande Valley, an area that is focused on highly in the other suits, the filing approximates that 120,000 noncitizens since October 1, 2020, have been transported by contractors. The transfers are necessary “[b]ecause CPB stations are only designed for short-term holding. Included in the contractors listed are ambulances transporting noncitizens in CBP custody to local healthcare services. Similarly, transfers to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), or HHS in the case of UAC, and within the CBP system to different stations all require transport.

To help keep a check on COVID-19, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) receive noncitizens from CBP through release for prompt COVID-19 testing and “safe placement for isolation and quarantine consistent with public health mitigation measures.” According to the filing, those turned over to the NGOs are “often” transported “to bus stations where the noncitizens board commercial buses to travel to their destinations in the United States…”

ICE, through its Enforcement and Removal Operations directorate (ERO), manages the enforcement process. This includes identification and arrest, supervised release including alternatives to detention, as well as other aspects of immigration enforcement. Through various means, they remove noncitizens to over 170 other countries. To do this, “ICE has traditionally relied on private contractors or its transportation needs.” Over 8,000 miles per day are covered in Texas alone through contacts with private providers and county governments, at a cost of over $200 million annually.

It is claimed that Gov. Abbott’s order “severely disrupt(s) the Federal Government’s efforts to carry out its responsibilities under the federal immigration laws.” Bringing UAC into the mix again, it is claimed that Gov. Abbott’s Order “will directly impede CBP and ICE’s ability to transfer unaccompanied children to ORR in a timely fashion,” a requirement of the TVPRA. Similarly, it is asserted that the Order “will prevent necessary transfers of unaccompanied children between facilities and from facilities to sponsors.”

Child Alone DepositPhotos.com

A “snowball” effect is then described as the delay in transporting UAC from ORR custody to sponsors, causing a backup of UAC in both CBP and ORR facilities. The lack of referrals from CBP to ORR of UAC will then “endanger unaccompanied children and facility personnel by increasing the risk of COVID-19 transmission, preventing unaccompanied children from being placed in the most appropriate facility, and delaying unaccompanied children’s release to their sponsors.”

As ICE will not be able to transport persons from their custody via contracted services, “excessive numbers of noncitizens” will be forced to congregate at CBP facilities, possibly leading “to a health endemic at those facilities.” Similarly, it is claimed that this would prevent ICE from “repatriat(ing) noncitizens who have been ordered removed for excluded from the United States.”

Finally, those who are released from CBP custody on the promise to appear before immigration courts or ICE offices around the country would not be able to obtain the transportation needed to fulfill this requirement.

Buses DepositPhotos.com

The Supremacy Clause is further invoked by quoting, “states have no power…to retard, impede, burden, or in any manner control the operations of the constitutional laws enacted by [C]ongress to carry into effect the powers vested in the national government,” from M’Culloch v Maryland, ruled on in 1819. Quoting from the 2010 case of United States v Arcata, the point is made even deeper by the statement, “recognizing that a regulation violates the doctrine of intergovernmental immunity if it ‘seek[s] to directly regulate the conduct of agents of the federal government.’”

Returning to the 1988 Goodyear Atomic Corp. case, “[A] federally owned facility performing a federal function is shielded from direct state regulation, even though the federal function is carried out by a private contractor, unless Congress clearly authorizes such regulation.” The 2019 case of United States v California goes further to state, “For the purposes of intergovernmental immunity, federal contractors are treated the same as the federal government itself.” In 2014, the 9th Circuit Court seemed to confirm this in the case of Boeing Co. v Movassaghi by “holding unconstitutional a state law that ‘directly interfere[d] with the functions of the federal government’ by ‘mandate[ing] the ways in which [a contractor] renders services that the federal government hired [it] to perform.’”

Using these cases and their ruling as substantiation, the filing returns to Gov. Abbott’s Order and states that it “directly regulates the activities of the Federal Government and its contractors, grantees, and nongovernmental partners.” It implies that Gov. Abbott’s Order, by “prohibit[ing]…’ground transportation to a group of migrants who have been detained by CBP for crossing the border illegally or who would have been subject to expulsion under the Title 42 Order.’” A.G. Garland includes the fact that Order “contains no exception for non-law enforcement federal personnel or for federal contractors or grantees.”

“The executive order therefore violates intergovernmental immunity and is invalid.”

To this end, AG Garland is seeking that the U.S. District Court will declare that the Order “violates the Supremacy Clause and the doctrine of intergovernmental immunity, and therefore is invalid, null, and void.” The attorney general is also seeking injunctions barring “the State of Texas, and its officers, agents and employees, from enforcing the order.” Finally, it is sought that the United States is awarded its costs in this action, and anything else that the Court deems just and proper.

The case is United States v State of Texas, et. al., 3:21-cv-173, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, El Paso, Texas.

