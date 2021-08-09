DOJ returns fire in immigration battle

With no fewer than eight suits filed against the Biden Administration by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, most regarding immigration law and the new administration’s policies, the U.S. Department of Justice has now responded by filing a suit of its own against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, maintaining the theme of immigration.

Filed on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, with the Texas Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza, Gov. Abbott earlier that morning signed Executive Order GA-37, “Relating to the transportation of migrants during the COVID-19 disaster.” This Executive Order brought swift action from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Order states that, excepting federal, state or local law-enforcement officials, nobody is to “provide ground transportation to a group of migrants who have been detained by CBP for crossing the border illegally or who would have been subject to expulsion under the Title 42 Order,” referencing an Executive Order issued by then-President Donald Trump ordering that those subject to expulsion under federal law be processed to quickly enact the deportation. It also directs the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS/Highway Patrol) to stop any vehicle that may be reasonably suspected of transporting those described above and direct it to return to its starting point or a U.S. Border Port of Entry (POE). It also allows the impounding of any vehicle where the driver refuses to return to the origin or a POE.

To support the action of the Order, Gov. Abbott included 15 facts, listed as “WHEREAS” items:

· Gov. Abbott issued a disaster proclamation on March 13, 2020, due to the imminent danger posed to the community at-large by COVID-19

· Gov. Abbott has renewed the declaration each month, as required by Law, and the declaration was still in effect as of the signing of the Order – it also remains in effect as of the writing of this article

· On May 31, 2021, Gov. Abbott issued a disaster proclamation due to the threat of the spread of COVID-19 “for certain counties and agencies” through the “surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border”

· Similar to the March 13, 2020, declaration, the May 31 declaration has been renewed monthly and remained in effect at the time of the signing of the Order (as well as at the time of the writing of this article)

· Through the so-called “Title 42 Order” issued by then-President Donald Trump, “migrants who could carry the disease across the border” were set for rapid expulsion, in accordance with Federal Immigration Law

· The Biden Administration has kept the “Title 42 Order” in effect, despite having issued Orders to, essentially, expire other Trump policies

· Even though keeping the Title 42 Order in effect, the Biden Administration has disregarded it by “admitting into the United States and the State of Texas…migrants who are testing positive for COVID-19”

· Gov. Abbott indicates that the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas was predictable considering the Biden Administration’s failure to adhere to the Title 42 Order. “[H]is refusal to enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, is having predictable and potentially catastrophic effect on public health in Texas.”

· Reports indicate a 900% increase in migrant detainees testing positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley

· “[B]usloads of migrants, an unknown number of whom are infected with COVID-19” are being dispersed throughout the State of Texas “exposing Texans to the spread of COVID-19,” including cities like LaJoya, Texas, where cases of exposure have already been reported

· President Biden’s refusal to abide by the Title 42 Order and federal immigration laws continues to “compromise the health and safety of Texans by knowingly exposing them to COVID-19”

· Gov. Abbott is acting under the Texas Disaster Act of 1975 which gives the governor “broad authority” to fulfill the responsibility of “meeting…the dangers to the state and people presented by disasters.”

· The Act above allows the governor to “issue executive orders…hav[ing] the force and effect of law”

· Similarly, the Act allows that “the governor may control ingress and egress to and from a disaster area and the movement of persons and the occupancy of premises in the area

· Finally, that “the admittance and movement of migrants under the Biden Administration is exposing Texans to COVID-19 and creating a public health disaster in Texas

Sometime the next morning, on July 29, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland submitted a letter to Gov. Abbott, copying Texas A.G. Ken Paxton, urging Gov. Abbott “to immediately rescind Executive Order GA 37,” calling the Order “dangerous and unlawful.”

According to A.G. Garland, the Order “jeopardize[s] the health and safety of noncitizens in federal government facilities, federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and our communities.” Further harm is claimed through the as the Order “would exacerbate and prolong overcrowding in facilities and shelters and obstruct the federal government’s arrangements with…partners to ensure that released individuals are transported for appropriate COVID-19 testing to address public health concerns.” A claim is made, too, that the Order “directly interferes with the implementation of federal immigration law” as “individuals processed for release (are required) to appear before immigration courts or report to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices throughout the country.”

A.G. Garland further claims that “[t]he Order violates federal law in numerous respects” and states that Texas cannot enforce the Order against “private parties working with the United States.” The same sentence mentions that the Order cannot be enforced against federal officials, and the Order does specifically exempt federal officials from the prohibitions. The attorney general’s letter invokes the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution and states that the “state may not interfere with or obstruct these federal officials in the performance of their duties.” Again, these officials are specifically excluded from the prohibitions created by the Order.

Probably the strongest argument made in the letter by A.G. Garland is the citation of Goodyear Atomic Corp v Miller. In this case, it was declared that a federal facility is “shielded from direct state regulation, even though the federal function is carried out by a private contractor…”

Rehashing the Supremacy Clause, A.G. Garland invokes the case of Arizona v United States which is summarized, “To the extent that the Order interferes with immigration enforcement, the Order is unconstitutional.”

The letter closes with notice as required under Section 1-10.100 of the Justice Department’s Justice Manual that failure to rescind the Order will result in legal action through the federal court system.

Later that same day, July 29, Gov. Abbott’s office released a statement to the press in which Gov. Abbott references the administration’s requirements to follow the Take Care Clause of the U.S. Constitution and work to prevent the spread of communicable disease by migrants.

As has been stated in a number of the lawsuits filed by the State of Texas against the Biden Administration for the disregard of the Title 42 Order, the Immigration and Naturalization Act (INA) requires that the federal government quarantine those entering the country who are suspected to be infected with a communicable disease, or who enter the country directly from another country that is known to have a high rate of communicable disease, until such time that those migrants can be determined to be free of the communicable disease or have their condition treated to where they are no longer a danger to public health. This, according to the press release, “jeopardize[es] the health and safety of Texans on a daily basis by refusing to follow the law.” According to Gov. Abbott, the policies of the Biden Administration “are endangering the lives of many Americans as well as the unlawful immigrants themselves.”

Gov. Abbott ends the press release by indicating that his Order is within his authority as granted by law: “I will take every available step consistent with the law to fulfill my duty to protect the health and safety of all Texans.”

In addition to the press release, Gov. Abbott sent a letter to A.G. Garland the next day on July 30, rebutting the A.G.’s letter. Gov. Abbott opens by stating that “the State of Texas and the federal government face a constitutional crisis.” In supporting his statement, Gov. Abbott states that the Tenth Amendment U.S. Constitution, along with the Texas Constitution and the Texas Government Code, authorizes him, “as Governor, to protect the health and safety of Texans.” The letter claims that “the actions and omissions of the Biden Administration, directly conflict with my authority as Governor;” Gov. Abbott includes the actions of A.G. Garland, although not specifically stated but indicating the A.G.’s request for the Order to be rescinded and the threat of legal action.

Gov. Abbott admits that “the U.S. Constitution authorizes the federal government, not states, to administer the immigration process.” Instead, though, Gov. Abbott accuses the Biden Administration of “fabricat[ing] its own immigration laws,” instead of “limit[ing] (itself) to applying laws enacted by Congress.” He further accuses the Biden Administration of knowingly allowing the entry of “hundreds of thousands of unauthorized migrants” who have been infected with COVID-19, “exposing Texans and Americans to that disease.”

Gov. Abbott further cites “long-established emergency response laws used by Texas in partnership with the federal government” to state that, as Governor, he has “the authority to control the movement of people to contain the spread of a disaster.” His assertion is that the Order is an attempt to fulfill this mandate by “limit[ing] the movement of people who are likely to have COVID-19,” and that his Order is strictly in regard to intra-state movement, not affecting or interfering with inter-state or international travel.

Confirming that the Order exempts federal operations, Gov. Abbott mentions that the Biden Administration can “avert a constitutional showdown while also addressing the public health concerns” by “ensur[ing] that any unauthorized migrants it allows to enter the United States remain only on federally owned or operated land.” As an alternative, it is suggested, “the Biden Administration could simply enforce the existing federal immigration laws and stop admitting migrants who are not authorized by Congress to be admitted.”

Gov. Abbott ends the letter with a commitment “to working with you and the Department of Justice” to ensure that both federal and state laws are applied in “preventing the knowing importation of COVID-19 into our communities.”

As of the writing of this article, it has been reported by news agencies such as The Hill that A.G. Garland has made good on his treat and filed suit in Federal Court to have Gov. Abbott’s Order nullified.

In light of the claims made by the State of Texas in its previous filings, and in the Order as well as Gov. Abbott’s press release and responsive letter, that the Biden Administration is violating immigration law and ignoring public health concerns, it seems that this suit is the return fire from the Biden Administration over the immigration situation.

