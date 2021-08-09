Paxton declares victory against DACA

Scales of Justice DepositPhotos.com

On May 1, 2018, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, joined by six other states – Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia, filed suit against the United States, then-Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen, then-Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), then-Deputy Director and Acting Director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and then-Acting Chief of U.S. Border Patrol Carla Provost.

A decision was rendered Friday afternoon, July 23, 2021, in this case.

The states claimed that then-President Obama’s Administration in 2012 and 2014 took “unilateral executive action” to “grant to millions of unlawfully present aliens the legal classification of ‘lawful presence’ in this country” and to allow them to utilize benefits, all without congressional authorization. The 2014 action expanded a program called Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This expanded the programming from allowing primarily the parents of children born with American citizenship the legal status needed to remain in the country, to also include those children who were brought into the country illegally and without citizenship status. Both programs were operated concurrently by the administration despite legal action sought to end the programs.

President Barack Obama whitehouse.gov

In 2017, the United States Supreme Court upheld a ruling from the Fifth Circuit Court declaring the DAPA and DACA programs illegal, holding “this executive action invalid as lacking notice-and-comment procedure and, in any event, contrary to federal law.” Cited also in the decision by the Fifth Circuit was reference to the Immigration and Naturalization Act (INA) which details an “intricate system of immigration classifications and employment eligibility.” In other words, the Fifth Circuit stated that the Obama Administration has violated process by not allowing a “notice-and-comment” period for the public to weigh in on the proposed rule changes; beyond that, the changes made were contrary to the INA and, therefore, would require congressional change for them to be allowed.

This ruling applied to the 2014 Order only, with the Order from 2012 still in pending litigation. Based on the ruling through the Fifth Circuit and the Supreme Court, the states agreed to drop their suit regarding the 2012 Order if the Administration would withdraw DAPA and DACA. The Administration agreed and, at the deadline in September 2017, announced via memorandum that DACA would be rescinded and no further DACA permits issued or renewed effective March 5, 2018. “Accordingly, Plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed their then-pending litigation in this Court.”

With the suit by the states regarding the 2012 Order now withdrawn, a California district court in January 2018 “issued a preliminary injunction of the Executive’s 2017 decision to rescind DACA,” allowing suits against the 2017 action to proceed. Going further, the district court in the District of Columbia on April 24, 2018, “vacated” the administration’s memorandum to rescind DACA and declared “that the executive action was substantively unlawful under the APA (Administrative Procedures Act),” and ordered that new DACA applications continue to be issued.

Immigrants at Sunrise DepositPhotos.com

Both rulings, in essence, nullified the September 2017 agreement that avoided further action by the states against the administration. This occurred despite the Supreme Court ruling that denied the legality of DACA and declared it unconstitutional.

The renewed lawsuit, filed on May 1, 2018, did not seek to challenge either of decisions mentioned, nor any of the other lawsuits that were attempting to uphold the validity of DACA. Instead, Texas and the other states sought to challenge DACA itself and to request various orders that would prevent the continued implementation of DACA.

To substantiate the need for the orders requested, Paxton includes 356 items of fact, including that DACA was found by a district court to actually promote human trafficking and to “help fund the illegal drug cartels which are a very real danger for both citizens of this country and Mexico.” Further, he includes the case of Mirtha Veronica Nava-Martinez was convicted multiple times for her participation in child trafficking across the borders into the United States, using the guise of DACA as cover. The 2013 case involving Ms. Nava-Martinez, United States v. Nava-Martinez, No. 1:13-cr-00441 (S.D. Tex. Dec. 13, 2013), ECF No. 37, involved a ten-year-old Salvadoran girl Nava-Martinez was attempting to smuggle into the United States. It also detailed how traffickers were using DACA as a “cover” to earn money for the cartels and bring children into the country illegally.

The surge of the summer of 2014 was even described by then-President Obama as a “humanitarian crisis.” This “crisis” saw “an enormous wave of unlawfully present aliens surged across the Texas-Mexico border.” Many of these were children who law enforcement officers found “as young as 4 without their parents and other children with Hello Kitty backpacks, cellphones, and the telephone numbers of U.S. relatives on note cards.” Also included “families crossing illegally into the U.S.” with immigration reports noting that “[e]very day, hundreds of Central American migrants, in groups as large as 250 people, are wading across the muddy Rio Grande.”

Child Alone DepositPhotos.com

Included as costs unnecessarily incurred by the State of Texas and its legal residents are law enforcement costs, medical and hospitalization costs, education costs, and housing costs. Due to DACA, it is claimed, law enforcement has had to take additional steps to respond to persons entering the country illegally. Similarly, when someone who has entered the state illegally needs medical attention, the costs are assumed by the state and its residents. When the children who have entered the country illegally attend public schools, the residents of Texas then pick up the tab for their education, which may require additional resources to “bring them up-to-speed” to those of the same age. Finally, many persons who enter the country illegally find themselves, under similar programs, eligible for government assistance to get housing, food and other necessities; this includes the family housing units that have been built or developed by government for their detainment or transition into the country.

The desired outcome that Paxton seeks includes an order from the court, three declaratory judgements, and anything else to which the court determines is due. The Order sought was that the defendants could not issue or renew any DACA permits from the date the Order is entered. The judgements requested included that DACA violates the Take Care Clause of the U.S. Constitution, that it is procedurally unlawful under the APA, and that it is substantively unlawful under the APA.

Signed by United States District Judge Andrew S. Hanen on July 16, 2021, an Order of Permanent Injunction was entered. The Order states that DHS can no longer accept new applications for DACA protections beyond this date, that it may accept applications as previously ordered by another court but cannot grant the applications without further order from this particular court, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, or the U.S. Supreme Court. This with already-approved applications may continue to receive the benefits under the current application, absent a further order from Judge Hanen’s court, the Fifth Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court, but cannot have the applications renewed. The Order also directs DHS to post notification that they will continue to accept applications but cannot grant them.

Through this injunction, the states that sued over DACA have been able to declare victory. The Order, although not ending DACA outright for all, it does remove incentive for those who would traffic children across the border, preventing unnecessary cost to the state(s) involved and potentially preventing harm to defenseless children.

