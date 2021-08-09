Texas Land Commissioner joins Attorney General in filing suit against Biden

Scales of Justice DepositPhotos.com

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has, as of April 23, 2021, filed eight separate lawsuits against the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden. This is in addition to lawsuits filed by other Attorneys General that Paxton has joined on behalf of the State of Texas.

On July 13, 2021, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush joined Paxton in filing suit against the Biden Administration on behalf of the state.

To introduce the situation that has brought this lawsuit, Bush cites the historical stance by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in regard to border walls. Bush quotes the DHS “2021 Budget in Brief” as stating, “Border Security is national security…Securing our Nation’s land borders is necessary to stem the tide of illicit goods and unwanted criminals across the sovereign physical border of the Nation.” He goes further to quote that, “according to DHS, ‘bottom line’ is that ‘Walls Work.’” DHS is further attributed to stating, “When it comes to stopping drugs and illegal aliens from crossing our borders, border walls have proven to be extremely effective.”

These quotes, supported by figures supplied by DHS in their budgetary request, contributed greatly to the fact that Congress “appropriated over a billion dollars in each of the 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Consolidated Appropriation Acts for the construction of barriers along the southern border.”

Bush, through the filing, then states that the lawsuit is not to question the effectiveness of border walls, but, instead, to question whether the president has authorization to override appropriations made by Congress for funding. To further the question, Candidate Joe Biden’s campaign declaration that “[t]here will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.” The filing goes on to state that, upon taking office as President, Joe Biden “order[ed] the Secretary of Homeland Security to ‘pause work on each construction project on the southern border wall.’” In citing authority to do so, President Biden made “vague reference to the ‘Constitution and laws of the United States’” as his sole basis for being able to “halt border wall projects or their appropriations.”

To counter the claim made by President Biden, Bush references Article I § 9, Clause 7, which states, “No Money shall drawn from the Treasury, but in the Consequence of Appropriations made Law.” This is explained as meaning that “the Constitution vests the power of the purse exclusively with Congress,” indicating that the previous appropriations can only be changed by Congress, not by Presidential Order or other executive action. As further evidence of this, a quote from the ruling in City and County of San Francisco v Trump, 897 F. 3d 1225, 1238 (9th Cir 2018) is used: “When a president does so, he ‘violates the constitutional principle of Separation of Powers.”

The filing also claims that President Biden’s Proclamation pausing the border wall construction, in contradiction of Congress’ direction of funding via the Consolidated Appropriations Act, was “entirely absent statutory and constitutional authority.”

Because of the claimed lack of authority for President Biden to issue such a Proclamation, and the lack of authority for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to institute actions of the Proclamation, Commissioner Bush is requesting for Federal Court to declare the Proclamation “unauthorized by, and contrary to, the Constitution and laws of the United States, and seeks to enjoin the Secretary Mayorkas and DHS from taking actions to or arising out of the Proclamation.”

Commissioner Bush claims that President Biden’s Proclamation “has created a national security, public health, and humanitarian crisis at a scale never before seen at the border.” In supporting his claim, the filing cites border apprehensions that were almost seven times what they were a year ago, from May 2020 to May 2021, stating they were up 675% over that period. He states that the U.S.-Mexico border has become a “crime scene” where innocent children are being abandoned daily and where “cartel groups freely cross through gaps in the fencing on a daily basis.”

To exhibit the effect of the Proclamation, the filing describes 3099 acres of property “owned by the State of Texas in Star County, Texas.” With part of the proposed wall completed, CBP was negotiating with the Texas General Land Office (GLO) to purchase an additional 41 acres to complete two more miles of the wall. As a result of President Biden’s Proclamation, negotiations for this purchase have ceased, and the section of wall that has been built is directing illegal crossings across this property. Bush states that the property “has been transformed into a superhighway of illegal activity, left defenseless by the Proclamation.”

Including a picture of immigrants streaming through the property, the filing claims that the immigrants form caravans “at a rate of roughly 1,500 per week…and taken away by the busload.”

Acknowledging the president’s “right to criticize Congress’s policy of building the border wall and propose alternative budgets,” Bush claims that President Biden “cannot usurp the power of Congress by unilaterally withholding funding appropriated by Congress in duly enacted laws.” In issuing the Proclamation, the filing claims, President Biden has committed an “unconstitutional withholding of appropriations” and has created “a humanitarian crisis on the southern border at a scale never before seen in the history of this country.”

In providing a legal background for the case, Bush cites, “The Constitution Mandates Separation of Legislation and Executive Powers.” Essentially, this describes that Congress and the president have separate powers and that the president can only enforce the laws that have been passed by Congress, signed by a president and entered into Law. The president, in accordance with Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, “shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” Implying that there has been no statute passed through Congress expressly authorizing President Biden’s Proclamation, then the action must be expressly authorized by the U.S. Constitution.

Further background is found in “The Spending Clause” of the U.S. Constitution that “Vests Congress with Exclusive Authority to Appropriate Public Funds.” The funds, the filing claims, “may only be expended as specified in such duly enacted appropriations laws.” In other words, in a situation such as this, the funds must be spent on the items authorized by Congress, and the funds cannot be diverted to other projects at the president’s whim. Similarly, the U.S. Constitution prohibits Congress from passing legislation that would bypass this provision and allow the president to spend monies as seen fit instead of as directed by Congress.

In additional to constitutional restrictions on how appropriations approved by Congress may be spent, the filing points to 31 USC § 1301(a), known as the Purpose Statute, which states “Appropriations shall be applied only to the objects for which the appropriations were made except as otherwise provided by law.” Similarly, 31 USC § 1532, the Transfer Statute, further prohibits the movement of funds as ordered through President Biden’s Proclamation: “Transfers without statutory authority are equally forbidden whether they are (1) transfers from one agency to another, (2) transfers from one account to another within the same agency, or (3) transfers to an interagency or intra-agency working fund.” This guidance is attributed to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) document “Principles of Federal Appropriations Law 38-39,” GAO-16-464SP.

Another law claimed to be violated is the Anti-Deficiency Act, 31 USC § 1341(a)(1)(A), which states “officers and employees may not ‘make or authorize and expenditure or obligation exceeding an amount available in an appropriation or fund for the expenditure or obligation.’” Not being able to exceed a specific appropriation includes situations where more than one appropriation has been made for the same purpose. In such a case, “the agency must select which (appropriation) to use – and once it has made an election, the agency may not make use of funds from a different appropriation for the same purpose, unless the agency, at the beginning of the fiscal year, informs Congress of its intent to change for the next fiscal year.”

As the Proclamation was issued in January, with the fiscal year having started effective the previous October 1, the soonest a change in appropriations to be used could have occurred would be October 1, 2021.

Separation of powers comes back into play with the filings claim that “The President has no Constitutional Authority to Withhold Appropriated Funds to Effectuate Policy Goals.” Citing again from City and County of San Francisco v Trump, the allegation is made that the president cannot withhold funds from a project due to policy disagreements, any more than the funds can be transferred to policy items with which the president does agree. To allow the president to do otherwise would be tantamount to allowing the president to control national spending without authorization of Congress, regardless of the “Take Care Clause” of the U.S. Constitution.

Extending the allegations to include DHS and Secretary Mayorkas, the duty of DHS as “Charged by Statute with Securing the Nation’s Borders, Including by Building Barriers Along the Southwest Border” is included. The law, known as the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA), which was passed in 1996, requires the DHS Secretary to “take such actions as may be necessary to install physical barriers and roads…to deter illegal crossings in areas of high illegal entry into the United States.” In the years since, the Act, codified as 8 USC § 1103, has been amended three times “to expand the Government’s authority to construct barriers along the southern border,” in stark contrast to President Biden’s attempt to halt construction.

Frustrated by lawsuits that delayed the border barrier construction, and therefore delaying the securing of the southwest border, Congress included Section 102 to the REAL ID Act of 2005 that “empowers the Secretary of Homeland Security ‘to waive all legal requirements such Secretary, in such Secretary’s sole discretion, determines necessary to ensure expeditious construction of the barriers and roads under this section.” In other words, Secretary Mayorkas would have legal authority to speed up construction. Nowhere, though, is the DHS Secretary allowed to delay or cancel border barrier construction without action by Congress.

In 2006, Congress required “’construction of ‘physical barriers, roads, lights, cameras, and sensors’ across hundreds of miles of the southern border,” including “reinforced fencing along not less than 700 miles of the southwest border,” to include the Texas-Mexico border. Ordered in 2007 by Congress through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2008, approximately 650 miles of barriers were installed along the southern border by DHS.

Prior to the filing of the suit, “Congress Appropriated Funds for the Border Wall in Each of the Past Five Years.” The filing outlines Congressional Appropriations Acts (CAAs) beginning with the 2017 CAA and running through the 2021 CAA, each of which appropriated funding border barriers in some form or fashion. It is noted that the 2019 CAA even included wording solidifying the constitutional and legal aspects already presented, that the funds for border wall construction of this or any other act may not be reduced, increased or eliminated “unless such proposed change is subsequently enacted in an appropriation Act, or unless such change is made pursuant to the reprogramming or transfer provisions of this or any other appropriations Act.”

Presented as the first fact to support the reasoning behind such appropriations, Bush states, “Border Walls have Proved Extremely Effective at Securing the Southwest Border.” Using DHS’ own words, the filing states that “for almost 30 years, border barriers ‘have proved to be a critical component in gaining operational control of the border.’” Further, “Deploying the wall system in high priority areas allow U.S. Border Patrol to decide where border crossings take place” instead of allowing the smugglers to make the decision. CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan is quoted, as well, with, “Every single bit of concrete and steel that goes into the ground stops dangerous people and deadly drugs from coming into this country.” The ultimate result, according to DHS’ own words, is that “Walls Work.”

To support the claim that “Walls Work,” a reduction in border apprehensions of 90% in an area where the wall was installed is cited. Additionally, the filing quotes another DHS anecdotal experience where the “new” border wall provided the security that DHS and CBP are expected to provide the country:

“[W]hen a violent mob of 1,000 people stormed our Southern border, we found the newly constructed portions of the wall to be very effective. In the area of the breach, a group of people tore a hole in the old landing mat fence constructed decades ago and pushed across the border…That evening, the fence was repaired. There were no breaches along the new constructed border wall areas.”

In using this quote, Bush seems to be stating that, while some argue that a border fence already exists in some areas, DHS’ own experiences show that the older fencing is insufficient to provide the border security necessary, demanded, and ordered by Congress.

The area at the heart of this lawsuit – Starr County, Texas – is highlighted by Bush as being an example of how vital the new border wall is to the state of Texas and, down the road, to the entire nation. In a section titled “Border Wall Segments Built in the Rio Grande Valley from Recent Appropriations Staunched the Rapidly Increasing Flow of Border Crime,” statistics are cited detailing that the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) “ranked first in seized cocaine and marijuana along the southwest border.” Attributing for “approximately 40% of illegal immigrant apprehensions for the entire nation,” it is stated that “[t]he majority of this activity takes place in areas where border walls are limited.” The “new funding” is attributed with providing monies to construct border walls for this area, 104 miles of which were labeled “highest priority.”

In specifically discussing Starr County, it is noted that this area had no previous barriers, “not even outdated fencing.” The project was expected to “wall off Starr County from Mexico with 52 miles of steel bollard wall 18 to 30 feet tall, reinforced with floodlights, hi-tech cameras, and a 150-foot-wide patrol road.” These measures are necessary to “significantly improve the RGV Sector’s ability to impede and deny illegal border crossings and the drug and human smuggling activities of transnational criminal organizations.” In short, without the wall, the cartels have free rein to bring drugs and illegal aliens through Starr County and into the United States virtually undetected.

In support of the claim that the border wall is needed for this area, Bush cites CBP statistics for an area that did have the wall built from the 2019 appropriations. It is stated that, in an area that previously had no “border infrastructure,” apprehensions were reduced by 79 percent. “In another area, the border wall successfully diverted illegal immigrants away from a high-risk, heavily traveled road, forcing smugglers to take groups into areas ‘easier for CBP surveillance cameras to detect illicit activity.’”

As another supporting fact, it is restated that “CBP Entered Negotiations with the GLO to Build a New Border Wall Segment on the GLO Farm in Starr County.” With a two-mile segment already scheduled for construction, negotiations were initiated on August 13, 2020, for an additional 41.423 acres to be sold by GLO to CBP for the purpose of further wall construction. Negotiations continued until President Biden was inaugurated on January 20, 2021, with CBP having already completed a segment of the wall “abutting the GLO Farm on the property directly to the west.” In other words, a segment of wall was completed that will now force those performing illicit entry to travel on GLO property, which is used for farming, grazing and hunting. The inauguration of President Biden followed by his Proclamation stopped the negotiations, leaving this situation in the status quo without action. Further, despite the numbers provided, the Proclamation stated that the border wall was a “waste of money” and that the border wall was “not a serious policy solution,” both being claims that directly counter statements by Congress in making appropriations for the funding of the wall.

“The Proclamation Froze all Border Wall projects based on Biden’s Disagreement with Congress’s Border Wall Policy Embodied in the CAAs.” As discussed already, this restates the claim that President Biden took the action of issuing the Proclamation out of disagreement with the previous policies and in violation of various sections of the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Law. Specifically, “[t]he Proclamation directed (DHS) Secretary Mayorkas to ‘develop a plan for the redirection of funds concerning the southern border wall’ within 60 days of January 20, 2021.” A five-page plan was released on June 9, 2021, some 141 days after the Proclamation admitting “that DHS had ‘suspended performance of all border barrier contracts and southwest border barrier construction activities.’” Despite appropriations having been approved by Congress, with Federal Law stating that the funds could not be redirected and that costs cannot exceed the appropriation amounts, delays due to this action are anticipated to cost $275 million in cost overruns.

Despite appropriations from Congress mandating the building of the wall, the DHS Plan fulfills President Biden’s campaign promise “[t]here will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration, number one.” To this end, the DHS Plan also includes “revest[ing]” land already acquired for the wall construction to its prior owners, indicating that, in contradiction of the U.S. Constitution and Federal Law, the wall would not be built as ordered by Congress.

Similar to then-Candidate Biden’s foreshadowing of his willingness to violate Law to stop the construction of the border wall, the DHS Plan foreshadows further unauthorized conduct regarding “environmental and other statutory waivers it previously granted, including in the Starr County and RGV-09 project area(s).” Through the Plan, “DHS states that in the future, it ‘may rescind or revise waivers of other laws issued under IIRIRA.’” This statement is made despite the lack of statutory authorization to do so.

It seems that President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas prefer the phrase “In spite of” instead of “Despite” for their actions. In spite of the U.S. Constitution and already-established Federal Law, President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas, as a summary of the filing’s claims, have through “The Proclamation and DHS Plan Achieved a De Facto Cancellation of the Border Wall Projects in Pursuit of Biden’s Policy Goals.”

On June 11, 2021, President Biden’s White House seemed to put this attitude on full display through a press release discussing the DHS Plan. The release “reiterates that it is the product of a policy disagreement with the purpose for which Congress appropriated the funds.” This release repeats the fact that President Biden contends that “[b]uilding a massive wall that spans the entire southern border and costs American taxpayers billions of dollars is not a serious policy solution or responsible use of the funds,” despite what Congress believed in appropriating the funds.

“The press release concedes that Congress appropriated funds specifically ‘for border barrier projects,’ and grudgingly admits that ‘DHS is legally required to use the funds consistent with their appropriated purpose.’” Instead, despite lack of congressional appropriation for his goals, President Biden will, at the very least, allow DHS to “prioritize the remaining border barrier funds to address urgent life, safety, and environmental issues” instead for their intended and appropriated purpose of border security.

As a result of President Biden’s publicizing of directives to repurpose the funds appropriated by Congress, “The 2021 Border Surge Occurred Immediately Following the Proclamation.” Citing statistics from May 2021, the filing claims that, “CBP reported a record-breaking 180,034 enforcement encounters, up 675 percent from May 2020.” The filing also quotes CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez as stating, “[t]he US is on track to encounter more than 2 million migrants at the US-Mexico border by the end of the fiscal year, according to internal government estimates[,] marking a record high,” as Ms. Alvarez apparently stated this in a report given on CNN on March 31, 2021.

Further emphasizing the need for the border wall construction as Congress has appropriated, the filing cites a border county sheriff as stating that the border has become a “crime scene.” Claiming that the border surge has occurred primarily in the Rio Grande Valley, indicates 50,793 apprehensions occurring in May 2021, “up a staggering 1374 percent over May 2020.” It further claims cartel groups take advantage of the gaps in the fencing daily, smuggling families and unaccompanied children in groups of more than 100 at a time, causing Starr County to “become inundated with illegal immigrant ‘stash houses.’”

The public health hazard is also highlighted as “more than 8,600 CBP employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and 31 have passed away.” Further emphasis is provided through CBP’s own words – “Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation.”

Incidents of deaths and endangerment of migrants taking advantage of the situation are also detailed. “Frequent deaths occur where migrants have ‘drowned in the river and nearby canals or got lost on ranches and died of exposure and dehydration as they attempt to travel deeper into Texas.” Groups of migrants “are smuggled on inflatable rafts almost always exceeding the maximum capacity of the rafts, and rarely provided left vests,” leading to the necessity for Border Patrol to conduct rescues of these people “who were set adrift by smugglers.”

With the migrant unaccompanied children being a “hot-button” issue, this is also discussed. “[R]ecord-breaking numbers of children are being smuggled across the border without a parent or guardian,” left to be “abandoned by smugglers in rural places near the border in hopes that a federal agent will find the child.” By Secretary Mayorkas’ own admission, “the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) doesn’t have the capacity to take in the current number of children they’re encountering,” leading to other agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to have to set up centers within Texas to “take more of the mass backlog of children out of border patrol custody.”

Due to where the already-completed construction of the border wall was stopped the filing claims that “The GLO Farm is Ground Zero for the 2021 Border Surge.” It states that Starr County, as the heart of the Rio Grande Valley, is “the hardest hit area of the nation” by the surge. The operations of the GLO Farm have been impacted by the fact that farming hours, including the spraying of chemicals to protect and grow the agriculture, are now restricted due to the fact that groups of 100-plus immigrants are routinely encountered trapsing through the Farm and around what has been completed of the border wall. Life on the farm has been impacted by the tenant’s on-site house being approached at hours such as 2am, helicopters often flying overhead, and law enforcement being stationed on the farm “24/7.” Upwards of five government vehicles can be found patrolling the area, with buses stationed nearby to “haul (immigrants) away by the busload.”

Funds from the leasing of the GLO Farm, as indicated earlier in the filing, are deposited into the Permanent School Fund. Interruptions to life on the Farm as indicated may force the tenants to look elsewhere for property to farm, graze or hunt. This would have a direct effect on Texas schools and the funding provided to them.

Ultimately, George P. Bush, acting as Texas Land Commissioner, is asserting through this filing that President Joe Biden has violated the Separation of Powers, the Spending Clause, the Take Care Clause, and the Presentment Clause of the U.S. Constitution; as well as Budgetary Statutes, Agency Statutes, and the APA as enacted by Congress. For these alleged violations, Bush is seeking an order from the court that returns the spending and contracts to as they were prior to the Proclamation, and that prevents Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden from taking further unconstitutional and unlawful action that would further delay border wall construction and place Texas residents, as well as those of the entire nation, at further risk.

Case: The General Land Office of the State of Texas, et. al. v Biden et. al.

Case Number: 7:21-cv-00272

Court: Texas Southern District, Laredo, TX

