Biden Administration issues retaliatory action against Texas

On July 13, 2021, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush filed suit against President Joe Biden and others for, in short, diverting or blocking funding that had been approved by Congress for the construction of a border wall along the Texas border with Mexico. The suit, to be detailed in a later article, claims that, as the funding had been approved and allocated by Congress, neither the president nor any of his subordinates have the authority to block the distribution of those fund for that purpose. This lawsuit is in addition to at least eight suits filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against President Biden as of April 23, 2021, most of which involve immigration policies in some form or manner.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush Texas General Land Office/glo.texas.gov

In response, President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on July 23, 2021, that they are “terminating two border contracts in the Laredo (Texas) Sector…,” agreements between building contractors and U.S. Customers and Border Protection (CBP). The announcement goes on to indicate that further contract terminations are upcoming by stating that “[t]hese are the first contracts CPB is terminating.”

On June 11, 2021, DHS announced that it was redirecting funds originally appropriated for border wall construction to be used to close levee breaches in the Rio Grande Valley and to remediate soil erosion in San Diego, as well as for other unspecified projects. Announcements and actions like this are the basis for Bush’s lawsuit regarding the redirected appropriations.

DHS Seal DepositPhotos.com

Titled Biden Administration Reaffirms Commitment to Serious Policy Solutions for Border Management, the announcement by DHS initially leads one to believe that the Administration is taking a serious stand on Border Security. The reader soon finds, though, that “Management” is definitely different from “Security.”

The June 11 press release also implicates the previous Administration of President Donald J. Trump in actually worsening situations surround the U.S.-Mexico border in order to construct the border wall. In describing the reallocation of funding, the release states that “DHS will prioritize the remaining border barrier funds to address and remediate urgent life, safety, and environmental issues resulting from the previous administration’s border wall construction.”

Border Fence DepositPhotos.com

It further states that breaches in the levees in the Rio Grande have been caused by excavation for the border wall in that area, leading to a threat of flooding. Instead of continuing the construction that would have filled in the levee breaches, DHS has decided to leave the border area “open” but close the breaches. Similarly, the soil erosion in the San Diego area is blamed by the release on “[i]mproper compaction of soil and construction materials along a wall segment constructed under the previous administration.” As a result, DHS has contracted to backfill projects they have deemed “necessary.” In both cases, fulfilling the mission outlined by the Congressional appropriation of funding would have resolved these and secured the border at the same time.

The “Plan for Use of Border Barrier Funds,” as it is described in the July 23 press release, is described further in the June 11 release. In general, it states that funds will immediately be reappropriated “for necessary clean-up of construction sites previously funded…including drainage, erosion control, site remediation, and material disposal,” as well as mitigating environmental damage arising from the construction. Once these matters that are “urgently needed to avert immediate physical dangers” have been addressed, then discussions will be held with groups such as “border community residents, their elected representatives, tribal communities, and environmental and other non-governmental organizations and advocates” to determine how to use the remaining funds.

To end the June 11 press release, DHS states, “The administration also continues to call on Congress to cancel funds it previously appropriated for border barrier projects so that these resources can instead be used for modern, effective border measures to improve safety and security.” This seems to agree with Bush’s claim in his filing as Texas Land Commissioner that the Administration does not have the authority to redirect the funding without changes to the appropriation by Congress.

With it seeming that President Biden and DHS “got caught” by Bush through the lawsuit, one should find it interesting that the first border wall construction contracts to be cancelled are from Bush’s home state of Texas. Even more interesting is that the funding taken from the contracts is to partially be sent elsewhere.

This action by DHS and the Biden Administration appears to be an attempt to punish George P. Bush and the State of Texas for daring to file suit against what they see as an unconstitutional action that has a direct affect on the state and its residents. While the effects of this action will be felt nationwide as those entering through Texas generally spread out, the fact that Texas is the first point of contact in the age of a pandemic, and the economy of Texas is directly targeted by the reappropriation of funding. One has to wonder if this action is not taken as retaliation against George P. Bush and the State of Texas for their pattern of filing suit against President Biden and DHS for actions they consider to be unconstitutional and in violation of Federal Law.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today