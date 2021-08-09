Biden Administration issues retaliatory action against Texas

Southside Matt

On July 13, 2021, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush filed suit against President Joe Biden and others for, in short, diverting or blocking funding that had been approved by Congress for the construction of a border wall along the Texas border with Mexico. The suit, to be detailed in a later article, claims that, as the funding had been approved and allocated by Congress, neither the president nor any of his subordinates have the authority to block the distribution of those fund for that purpose. This lawsuit is in addition to at least eight suits filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against President Biden as of April 23, 2021, most of which involve immigration policies in some form or manner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vjqzt_0b6PxcDL00
Texas Land Commissioner George P. BushTexas General Land Office/glo.texas.gov

In response, President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on July 23, 2021, that they are “terminating two border contracts in the Laredo (Texas) Sector…,” agreements between building contractors and U.S. Customers and Border Protection (CBP). The announcement goes on to indicate that further contract terminations are upcoming by stating that “[t]hese are the first contracts CPB is terminating.”

On June 11, 2021, DHS announced that it was redirecting funds originally appropriated for border wall construction to be used to close levee breaches in the Rio Grande Valley and to remediate soil erosion in San Diego, as well as for other unspecified projects. Announcements and actions like this are the basis for Bush’s lawsuit regarding the redirected appropriations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFKlG_0b6PxcDL00
DHS SealDepositPhotos.com

Titled Biden Administration Reaffirms Commitment to Serious Policy Solutions for Border Management, the announcement by DHS initially leads one to believe that the Administration is taking a serious stand on Border Security. The reader soon finds, though, that “Management” is definitely different from “Security.”

The June 11 press release also implicates the previous Administration of President Donald J. Trump in actually worsening situations surround the U.S.-Mexico border in order to construct the border wall. In describing the reallocation of funding, the release states that “DHS will prioritize the remaining border barrier funds to address and remediate urgent life, safety, and environmental issues resulting from the previous administration’s border wall construction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4TMe_0b6PxcDL00
Border FenceDepositPhotos.com

It further states that breaches in the levees in the Rio Grande have been caused by excavation for the border wall in that area, leading to a threat of flooding. Instead of continuing the construction that would have filled in the levee breaches, DHS has decided to leave the border area “open” but close the breaches. Similarly, the soil erosion in the San Diego area is blamed by the release on “[i]mproper compaction of soil and construction materials along a wall segment constructed under the previous administration.” As a result, DHS has contracted to backfill projects they have deemed “necessary.” In both cases, fulfilling the mission outlined by the Congressional appropriation of funding would have resolved these and secured the border at the same time.

The “Plan for Use of Border Barrier Funds,” as it is described in the July 23 press release, is described further in the June 11 release. In general, it states that funds will immediately be reappropriated “for necessary clean-up of construction sites previously funded…including drainage, erosion control, site remediation, and material disposal,” as well as mitigating environmental damage arising from the construction. Once these matters that are “urgently needed to avert immediate physical dangers” have been addressed, then discussions will be held with groups such as “border community residents, their elected representatives, tribal communities, and environmental and other non-governmental organizations and advocates” to determine how to use the remaining funds.

To end the June 11 press release, DHS states, “The administration also continues to call on Congress to cancel funds it previously appropriated for border barrier projects so that these resources can instead be used for modern, effective border measures to improve safety and security.” This seems to agree with Bush’s claim in his filing as Texas Land Commissioner that the Administration does not have the authority to redirect the funding without changes to the appropriation by Congress.

With it seeming that President Biden and DHS “got caught” by Bush through the lawsuit, one should find it interesting that the first border wall construction contracts to be cancelled are from Bush’s home state of Texas. Even more interesting is that the funding taken from the contracts is to partially be sent elsewhere.

This action by DHS and the Biden Administration appears to be an attempt to punish George P. Bush and the State of Texas for daring to file suit against what they see as an unconstitutional action that has a direct affect on the state and its residents. While the effects of this action will be felt nationwide as those entering through Texas generally spread out, the fact that Texas is the first point of contact in the age of a pandemic, and the economy of Texas is directly targeted by the reappropriation of funding. One has to wonder if this action is not taken as retaliation against George P. Bush and the State of Texas for their pattern of filing suit against President Biden and DHS for actions they consider to be unconstitutional and in violation of Federal Law.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2e14b6d5f2e47b677e04c70602500288.blob

Hailing from the Great State of Texas, South Side Matt monitors government for compliance with the Constitutional values that founded the United States, and works to maintain liberty for all in that spirit. His articles focus on furthering this cause, but also occasionally go "off track" into lighter topics such as cooking, general life and others.

Fort Worth, TX
253 followers
Loading

More from Southside Matt

Texas State

Federal Judge orders injunction prior to hearing arguments

On July 30, 2021, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland filed suit on behalf of the United States against the State of Texas and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The suit was filed based on an Executive Order issued by Gov. Abbott, GA 37, that essentially prohibits all except for law enforcement personnel from transporting migrants who have entered the country and the state illegally.Read full story
Texas State

DOJ returns fire in immigration battle

With no fewer than eight suits filed against the Biden Administration by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, most regarding immigration law and the new administration’s policies, the U.S. Department of Justice has now responded by filing a suit of its own against Texas Governor Greg Abbott, maintaining the theme of immigration.Read full story

New taxes, increased inflation only one-twelfth on advertised projects, all in the same Bait-and-Switch Bill

With a massive price tag of $1.2 trillion, the so-called Bi-partisan Infrastructure Bill received a favorable cloture vote in the U.S. Senate on Saturday, August 7, 2021. This vote, recorded as 67-27 to end debate, brings the bill in front of the Senate for a vote on passage. Although, as of the writing of this article, a final vote has not been scheduled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), an affirmative vote result for this bill would send it long to the House of Representatives where the future of the bill is unclear.Read full story
Houston, TX

Governor moves to fill shelves

With empty shelves found in many stores, consumers are wondering where the products are. As many people have been staying home more over the past 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one would not be faulted for blaming the increased demand on products that would normally be in sufficient supply.Read full story
18 comments

Bill prepares drivers for double taxation

Making sure that the rich pay their fair share, President Biden’s White House has for months been stating that taxes would not be raised on families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet one aspect of the Infrastructure Bill is potentially set to hit these families the hardest.Read full story
429 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Mayor exhibits responsiveness to citizen complaints, making intersection safer

Almost any night, one can sit in the Deer Valley subdivison off of Garden Acres Drive and hear the engines running for the trucks parked at the Love's Truck Stop just up the road. The low roar from the idle engines had become a nuisance for those who chose this neighborhood for its distance from the city and who expected the solace of a country neighborhood. Having to deal with the rumble of the engines while trying to get to sleep, though, was the extent of this nuisance.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

City to hold open houses to allow for transparency and residents' planning

The city of Fort Worth has announced five upcoming "Open Houses" to allow citizens and residents a look into the inner-workings of the city. The first of these occurs just this week on Thursday, July 29.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth PD claims initiative making strides

On May 10, 2021, the Fort Worth Police Department began an initiative focusing on violent crimes such as homicide, robbery, shootings and aggravated assault. Termed #FortWorthsafe, the initiative is intended to reduce crime through community outreach along with enforcement actions. These efforts are to counter and address deficiencies that increase the likelihood of violent crime in the targeted communities.Read full story
1 comments

Looking for a new home? Use these tips to find the perfect one

Moving to a new home can be an exciting life event. Sometimes getting a fresh start is just what the family needs. This excitement can quickly wane, though, if the new home is not checked out thoroughly beforehand. There are steps that can be taken and research that can be performed early on to make sure that the excitement of the new home lasts as long a possible.Read full story
Texas State

Voting rights not the only agenda item

On July 7, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott used his authority under Article 4, section 8 of the Texas Constitution to call Texas lawmakers back to Austin for a special session of the legislature. This section of the Texas Constitution is vague in the requirements for calling such a special session:Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy