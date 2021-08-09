History of State of Texas v Biden, et al, 4:21-cv-00579 – Part 1: The Filing

Scales of Justice DepositPhotos.com

Last week this author published an article detailing the plaintiffs’ response to objections raised by the defendants in regard to jurisdiction and standing in this case. To provide full context for that article, it has been decided that a series of articles is needed to provide the court events as they occur and to provide the context needed to understand the status of the case. This is the first in that series.

On April 22, 2021, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit on behalf of the State of Texas against U.S. President Joe Biden and numerous other defendants in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth (Texas) Division. The suit was given Civil Action No. 4:21-cv-00579.

Ken Paxton texasattorneygeneral.gov

Through this suit, AG Paxton seeks “Declaratory Relief and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief” against President Biden and the other defendants. In shorty, he is looking for a court injunction against the defendants prohibiting certain actions.

Foreshadowing part of the basis for the claims, the opening statement refers to actions taken by the Biden Administration as “dangerous and inexplicable.” Through these actions, Paxton claims, the defendants have “abandoned the preexisting protections” and were now allowing “aliens” infected with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) into Texas and the United States during a pandemic situation. He further claims violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), the Public Health Service Act of 1944 (PHSA) and the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). On behalf of the state, Paxton declares that the allowance of infected “aliens” into the state and the country “imperil the public health of Texas and the United States,” that this action “weaken(s) the ability of the economies of Texas and the United States to recover…from the effects of the pandemic.”

Joe Biden whitehouse.gov

In essence, AG Paxton is accusing President Biden and the other defendants of relaxing immigration policies such that infected individuals are being allowed to enter the country via crossings leading into and through the state of Texas, such that they will likely infect others. The attorney general further emphasizes that this action by the administration occurs at a time when Texas, along with many other parts of the U.S., are “reopening” from restrictions that were placed due to the pandemic. Without specifically stating so, he is further saying that this will potentially stall, or even reverse, any economic recovery that would occur as a result of the reopening.

In addition to the claim that the actions by the administration are harmful to the physical health of the citizens and to the economies of both the state and the country, Paxton calls the relaxation of standards “unlawful,” as supported by the inclusion of the specific laws that he claims have been violated.

To support the claim of illegality, Paxton cites “the Title 42 process” enacted by President Donald Trump in October 2020 that intended “to prevent the introduction into the United States across the land borders of all aliens potentially infected with COVID-19 who could end up in a congregate care setting…” The Executive Order issued by President Trump resulted in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “rapidly expelling illegal aliens from the United States shortly after their unlawful entries.”

In other words, President Trump had attempted to minimize the potential of contact by infected persons entering the United States illegally with legal citizens and residents, in an effort to allow the number of infections to continue to decline. Further, it prevented the gathering through incarceration of those individuals who may be infected with those who likely were not, facilitating control of the virus.

It should be noted that, while administrations changed during the period described by the suit, the agencies involved remain the same. The Federal Government is still the Federal Government, and the defendant agencies are all equally responsible after the administration change as they would have been prior to the change.

With the change in administrations, it is alleged, the defendants named “hastily and unlawfully departed from their own rules for larger numbers of illegal aliens and created an undeniable crisis on our southern border.”

Paxton then describes the activities that he considers unlawful by describing how the defendants have strayed from Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and authority to self-determine that it would be acceptable to allow “tens of thousands” of potentially- or possibly-infected individuals into Texas and the United States. He restates his request for an injunction as “such releases will continue for the foreseeable future.”

He further foreshadows the ultimate basis for his claims by stating that this action was taken “without providing any meaningful justification or explanation for their actions, or for their departure for the final rule and order issued just six months ago.” The implication of this statement is that the Title 42 process requires justification for any changes, which the current administration allegedly failed to provide.

Without listing the specific Code or Section, the filing explains that the defendants “have also failed to enforce the INA’s backstop, a longstanding federal law requiring the detention of aliens arriving in the United States who might transmit diseases of public health significance.” This section of the filing alleges that anyone who could even be possibly infected with Covid-19 should be “quarantined” at the very least to avoid passing the virus along to others.

The filing then begins to discuss the anticipated results of the administration’s actions and the reason for the suit and request for injunction.

On behalf of the state, AG Paxton claims that “(m)ore Texans will be exposed to COVID-19, more Texans will contract COVID-19, more Texans will die from COVID-19, and Texas will incur significant costs in terms of healthcare and law enforcement resources.” The motive indicated by this is to protect the health of Texans as well as to protect the state’s financial resources.

In identifying the parties involved, the filing confirms that another “case or controversy (already) exists between Texas and Defendants.” It also acknowledges that “INA precludes courts from hearing claims ‘on behalf of any alien arising from the decision or action,’” but counters this possible defense by stating that “Texas is not suing ‘on behalf of any alien.’”

For background, the virus is identified as being listed in the “Revised List of Quarantinable Communicable Diseases” that is part of the October 2020 Order, listed in the Federal Registry and identified by 85 Fed. Reg. 65,806, 65,812, n.38. The Order is titled, “Order Suspending the Right to Introduce Certain Persons From Countries Where a Quarantinable Communicable Disease Exists.” In short, Paxton claims that, as Covid-19 was on the list, persons from countries where Covid-19 exists had their right to entry into the United States suspended without quarantine.

The filing further discusses what has become common knowledge due to rules of the court – despite being common knowledge, a fact needs to be included in filings as though it is not known by many but can proven in order to be entered as fact for the case. The items discussed include that the virus began in Wuhan, China, and has been transmitted worldwide through the international travel of infected persons. It can be transmitted through “direct contact, aerosol transmission, and surface contact with the virus.” The quarantine period recommended by the CDC is 14 days.

The fact that the virus has had disastrous effects on American Life is then described, or, as stated in the filing, that it “has wreaked havoc on every facet of life in the United States over the last year.” Detailed is the fact that, over a year earlier “(o)n March 13, 2020, Texas Governor Greg Abbott first declared a state of disaster for all counties in Texas based on the COVID-19 pandemic,” and that, as of the date of the filing on April 22, 2021, “Texas remains in a state of disaster to this day.” Infection and death statistics are presented next: Infections of “(m)ore than 31 million U.S. residents,” “more than 2.8 million Texans,” and deaths of “more than 564,000” throughout the country and “more than 48,000 in Texas.”

Economically, “the pandemic triggered a recession nationwide and in Texas.” Through the filing, Paxton claims that the recession hit Texas and the Southwest Border Region “more than other parts of the United States” due to the reduction in energy demand due to industries shutting down, and in tourism due to travel restrictions imposed by various state governments as well as by the federal government.

As governments at all levels sought ways to slow or even reverse the proliferation of the virus, the CDC published a report titled “Control of Communicable Diseases; Foreign Quarantine: Suspension of the Right to Introduce and Prohibition of Introduction of Persons From Designated Countries or Places for Public Health Purposes,” declared to be a rule in the filing and having been recorded in the Federal Register. The report, or Order, was published on September 11, 2020, effective on October 13, 2020, “(a)nd is still in effect today.”

This Order was issued and recorded in an effort to stem the tide of infected persons entering the country so that public health efforts could be focused on treating those infected and already in the country, and in preventing further spread among those already in the country.

The situation could be equated to a boat with a leak. The captain of the boat would want to focus on plugging the leak, and then on bailing out the water already in the hull.

Known as the “October Order” and referenced as “Title 42,” this order followed one issued in March 2020 and renewed a month later, with a further provision subjecting the “COVID-19 emergency” to being reviewed internally every 30 days. The October Order was issued and recorded to expand knowledge of the parameters of the rules, regulations and restrictions implemented by the CDC in regard to containment, treatment and further prevention of the virus. It listed the CDC Director as the person authorized to “suspend the right to introduce and prohibit, in whole or in part, the introduction of persons into the United States such period of time as the Director may deem necessary to avert the serious danger of the introduction of quarantinable communicable disease in the United States.”

Translated, this means that the CDC Director is the one authorized to determine who can be allowed entry to the United States, and that the CDC Director can set the parameters on who is allowed to enter based on the desire to inhibit further exposure to diseases included in a list of those that are considered to require quarantine.

Through the October Order, it is further claimed, the CDC Director suspended the entry of persons from Canada or Mexico, based on the fact that “the danger of introduction of COVID-19 into the United States has ceased to be a serious danger to the public health.” While it is acknowledged that the virus “is present in numerous (other) foreign countries,” as well, the focus of this point is that many more people generally enter the United States via land Points of Entry (POEs) and Border Patrol Stations, many of which are located in Texas along the border with Mexico.

The danger alleged by Paxton is detailed in the next few bullet points of the filing. Without the suspension-of-entry order from October, it is alleged that “covered aliens” would attempt entry at the POEs and then be processed at Border Patrol Stations. Many of them “typically…lack valid travel documents and are therefore inadmissible,” then be held in open areas “in close proximity to one another, for hours or days.” This indicates that those who would enter while infected with Covid-19, whether symptomatic or not, would have ample opportunity to transmit the virus to multiple others. And this before the persons are even allowed into the country.

This is emblematic of the Faberge commercials of the 1980s – they spread it to two people, then they spread it to two people, and so on…

While exceptions for such things as humanitarian reasons, the October Order also included a pseudo definition of “covered aliens”: “those ‘seeking to enter the United States at POEs who lack proper travel documents, aliens whose entry is otherwise contrary to law, and aliens who are apprehended at or near the border seeking to unlawfully enter the United States between POEs.”

Within the October Order, as was noted just prior in the filing, the CDC Director recognized that his agency did not have the resources or personnel to enforce the Order, so enlisted the assistance and cooperation of the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), whose forces include those of the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agencies. This inter-agency agreement means that CBP and ICE became responsible for enforcing the rules and restrictions as declared by the CDC Director in regard to restricting entry into the United States while Covid rules are in-place.

Paxton furthers his claim by using notations in the October Order from the CDC Director “that the prior orders ‘reduced the risk of COVID-19 transmission in POEs and Border Patrol Stations, and thereby reduced risks to DHS personnel and the U.S. health care system.’” He also cites the CDC Director as stating, “[t]he public health risks to the DHS workforce – and the erosion of DHS operational capacity – would have been greater absent the March 20, 2020 Order[.]” Using the CDC Director’s statements, Paxton further that the reduced risk of Covid-19 transmission to DHS personnel and others in the facilities correlated with the reduction in aliens being held in the congregate settings.

The Orders are credited with 204,787 aliens being “rapidly expelled pursuant to Title 42” for roughly April through September of 2020. This means that the Orders of March and April prevented almost 205,000 people, possibly infected with Covid-19, from congregating for relatively-long periods of time to transmit the virus.

In the wake of the November 2, 2020, presidential election, Judge Emmett Sullivan issued an injunction in the case of P.J.E.S. v. Wolf, No. 20-2245 (D.D.C. 2020), indicating that unaccompanied alien children (UAC) “were improperly expelled pursuant to Title 42.” In essence, Judge Sullivan was saying that, regardless of the rules of Title 42 or the CDC Director’s Order, children were to be exempted from expulsion under this Order.

Using this injunction as a starting point, the filing cites a roughly 27% increase in the number of UAC by January 2021 and the inauguration of President Biden. The totals provided were 4,600 in November, 4,993 in December, and 5,852 in January.

Just over a week after President Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021, Judge Sullivan’s injunction was stayed (declared invalid) by the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Rochelle Walensky cdc.gov

Despite this, the new CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, appointed by President Biden to take office effective January 20, 2021, issued an exception for UAC that was effective February 17, 2021. The exception noted that “COVID-19 continued to pose a ‘highly dynamic public health emergency,’” but that the CDC was “in the process of reassessing the overall public health risk at the United States’ borders” and its affect on the existing Order. Beyond that, it is claimed that no further explanation was provided for issuing the exception.

The implication in this claim is two-fold: first, the October Order indicates that the rule may be changed by the CDC Director once the virus is under control and with appropriate justification, not just that the situation is receiving additional scrutiny or as a political whim; second, even after the stay for the injunction was issued, the Director continued with the unjustified exception, seemingly in spite of the new court ruling and seemingly in contradiction of the Order.

With the CDC Director’s new exception, the introduction of UAC, many of whom may have been infected with Covid-19, exploded. As compared to statistics from November 2020, the count doubled in February 2021 to 9,431, then quadrupled to 18,890 in March.

The filing alleges, too, that UAC were not the only classification to be granted unjustified exceptions. Also included were “family units encountered along the southwest border.” This allegation states that the rules of the October Order were violated not only through the exceptions issued but also through the fact that the new exception was not made public, as required by the Order.

To substantiate the impact, the filing includes numbers showing a steady and sizeable increases in family units encountered and processed from November 2020 to March 2021. According to the filing, CBP encountered 4,300 family units in November, 4,404 in December, 7,296 in January, 19,587 in February, and 53,623 in March. The number of family members processed by CBP also increased significantly over that period, from 661 Title 8 processes in November to 1,072 in December, 2,750 in January, 10,364 in February, and 36,278 in March. Citing the increase of approximately 1,147% from November to March, Paxton claims that Title 42 has all but been abandoned for such encounters.

Adding to the danger of merely having these potentially-infected persons enter the country en masse, “HHS has opened makeshift emergency shelters across the country, including in Texas at a converted oilfield worker’s camp in Midland…And another at the Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.” Not mentioned is video footage of some of these facilities where those being housed were confined in such numbers that they were forced to sleep literally inches apart, with no personal protection equipment (PPE) such as masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The process taken by DHS to process these individuals, the filing continues, is in violation of 8 CFR, Part 235. It is alleged that, in spite of the law, aliens applying for admission to the United States are not being required to present themselves to an immigration officer at a POE or other designated location. Similarly, disregard is being applied in reference to the inadmissibility of those “determined to have a ‘communicable disease of public health significance’” as outlined by “regulations prescribed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.” Further, those belonging to “classes inadmissible under this Act” are required to be detained if they 1) are “afflicted with any of the diseases or mental or physical defects or disabilities set forth,” or 2) who are “coming from a country or have embarked at a place where any of such diseases are prevalent or epidemic.” Detainment of these persons is to be held “for a sufficient time to enable the immigration officers and medical officers to subject such aliens to observation and examination sufficient to determine whether or not they belong to inadmissible classes.”

Health Workers DepositPhotos.com

The allegation here is that those known to have Covid-19, or who are seeking entry from a country where Covid-19 is “prevalent or epidemic,” specifically Mexico, are not being refused entry based on the fact that they are members of an “inadmissibility class” solely through this fact. As all land entries into Texas would be hosting those coming from Mexico, those attempting to pass through the POEs in Texas would automatically fall into an inadmissible class. This has no regard or reference to the nationality of the persons attempting to enter, as persons from all over the world - f all races, nationalities, religions and other classes that would be considered protected from discrimination – fall into inadmissibility based solely on the fact that they are attempting entry from Mexico into the United States.

Even when aliens entering the country were detained, it is alleged that they were not detained “for a sufficient time to enable the immigration officers and medical officers to subject such aliens to observation and examination sufficient to determine whether or not they belong to inadmissible classes.” As a result, even ignoring the fact that they were coming from a country where Covid-19 is prevalent or epidemic, which would immediately preclude their entry, the aliens were and continue to be released into the United States at-large without knowing that they have not been infected with Covid-19, therefore potentially allowing the virus to continue to enter the country unchecked.

In further violation of the law requiring detention or removal of these individuals, CBP has been instructed to follow a Directive – No. 2210-004 – that seemingly disregards the requirements of 8 CFR. The Directive states that aliens “will not be detained in CBP facilities for the sole purpose of completing non-emergency medical tasks.”

As “emergency” is generally defined as being a matter of immediate life or death consequences, observation and testing for a communicable disease would be considered “non-emergency medical tasks,” detention for which by CBP is prohibited through the departmental Directive.

Instead, CBP “passes the buck” to ICE, the other immigration enforcement arm of DHS. According to statistics provided by ICE to the public, it seems “that the overwhelming majority of aliens in family units are not being transferred to ICE custody,” while ICE has medical policies in place for individuals who are transferred to their custody. This indicates that CBP is releasing the family units into the United States directly from their custody, without appropriate testing or medical attention to ensure the safety of those already in the country. Further, it is alleged in the filing that, despite having the medical policies in place, ICE is also releasing family units quickly into the interior of the United States, without appropriate testing or medical attention. In either case, the aliens are not being detained as required by Federal Law.

As compared to the figures posted earlier of over 50,000 family units being processed by CBP from November through March, ICE’s data shows only 2,107 aliens, not full family units, being processed into Family Residential Centers for the Fiscal Year 2021, which began on October 1, 2020. Similarly, as of March 31, 2021, only 1,562 were being detained. These persons were being detained for an average of 7.5 days in March and 6.8 days in April. The Family Residential Centers operated by ICE do not quarantine those housed there, even so the average stay through March and April as cited was right around half of the time that a full quarantine is required by CDC Guidelines and Requirements.

The October Order that the filing alleges the federal government is ignoring acknowledges the damages claimed by the state. This includes reference to Texas specifically through the statement, “several cities and states, including several located at or near U.S. borders, continue to experience widespread, sustained community transmission that has strained their healthcare and public health systems.” The Order continues that slowing the rate of Covid-19 transmission “is critical,” acknowledging that the efforts to that point have been spurred by the “effort to mitigate the economic and other costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Paxton even seems to allow for a possible exception of UAC to enter and to, instead, take issue with the release of family units as well as those who do not qualify as either UAC or part of a family unit. He still provides figures, though, from HHS and the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) which show that Texas receives roughly one-sixth of the UAC, consistently and significantly more than any other state, despite having a population equating to about one-eleventh of the country’s according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 estimate.

The filing alleges that this situation will increase due to the “lag in processing UAC” following Judge Sullivan’s injunction, which was later stayed, and Defendants’ failure to abide by Title 42 and the stay of the injunction. The continued failure to abide by these will lead to an “exponential increase” and impose “more costs on Texas.” The types of costs cited by the filing go beyond the exposure of Texas residents to the Covid-19 virus to include “higher healthcare, law enforcement, and education costs.”

It is also noted that the injunction is sought for immediate effect because “Defendants’ inaction causes Texas to incur these higher costs, which are not recoverable by law.” Translated, this means that monies paid by Texas for the associated services as a result of the defendants allowing persons to enter the state and country in disregard of Law are, essentially, “lost” as there is no lawful basis for them to be repaid by the federal government, reducing the monies available for services to those who are in the state legally.

The facts cited by the filing to this point lead the state of Texas to demand of the court that the February Order by the CDC Director be declared unlawful and be set aside, to require a return to enforcement of the October Order as was being conducted effective January 19, 2021, a clarification be issued that Title 42 and 8 USC are nondiscretionary and require facts or additional legislation to remove the detention and quarantine of “all aliens who could carry a communicable disease of public health significance for at least fourteen days before releasing them into the United States,” make the injunctions apply nationwide, order that the federal government reimburse the state for legal costs and anything further that the court determines “equitable and just.”

Texas seeks these remedies from the court base on an eight-count charge of violations by the defendants. On behalf of the state, Paxton claims that the defendants have taken “Arbitrary and Capricious Agency Action” by using a lack of reasoned decision-making (Count I), by failing to consider state reliance issues (Count II), by failing to consider alternative approaches (Count III), by not stating a basis for agency actions (Count IV). Additionally, it is alleged that the defendants were guilty of Lack of Notice-and-Comment Rulemaking (Count V) and failing to follow their own agency rules (Count VI). Also claimed are violations of 8 USC § 1222(a) (Count VII) and of the Take Care Clause of the U.S. Constitution (Count VIII).

As of the writing of this article, the filing described above is almost three months old. Yet, through responses and expansion of claims, it remains valid as it is the basis for upcoming articles that will describe the various filings and explain the status of this case. This case, while focused on the effects the outcome will have on the state of Texas, will have nationwide implications. As those who enter the United States, whether legally or illegally, traverse throughout the country, other communities will be affected, as well. A ruling in favor of the defendants will allow those who may be infected with Covid-19 and who come from countries where Covid-19 is “prevalent and epidemic” to continue to expand across the country, potentially bringing the virus with them and countering any efforts to belay the spread of the virus and return to “normal.”

Further articles are coming from this author detailing the filings that have come after this one and providing updated status of the case.

