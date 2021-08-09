Paxton files brief in case seeking injunction against President Biden

Scales of Justice DepositPhotos.com

On July 12, 2021, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton submitted a Reply in Support of Motion for Preliminary Injunction in an ongoing case against the federal administration. The case, filed in Fort Worth Federal District Court, seeks to force the Biden Administration to reinstate Title 42 policies that were enforced under President Donald Trump.

In the Response, Paxton states that reinstatement of the Title 42 policies is necessary due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. He further cites the fact that both President Trump and President Biden have implemented travel bans as recently as April 2021 due to the virus. The brief goes on to reference that, despite these travel bans, “individuals from countries where COVID-19 has been particularly deadly and/or economically devastating continue to attempt to enter the United States.”

Citing a Mexico News Daily article of July 6, 2021 (“Health minister acknowledges third wave of coronavirus is underway in Mexico”), Paxton claims that Covid cases in Mexico jumped 53% from May to June, with an increase in deaths of 42% during that same period. These figures are used to bolster the state’s argument that excepting certain classes from the entry restrictions is unlawful and should be stopped.

Calling the Biden Administration’s retreat from the Title 42 policies “arbitrary and capricious,” Paxton seeks an immediate injunction that would order the federal government to restore the previous restrictions on all persons seeking entry into the United States. He states that Texas suffers injuries “from Defendants’ failure to regulate third-party aliens” by allowing parties who would have previously been returned to Mexico and other countries to remain in Texas, supported financially and in other ways by state resources. In response to the federal government’s claim that Texas does not have standing due to a citation of Texas v United States, heard by the 5th Circuit Court in 2015 and the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016, as, according to the claim, Texas already incurs costs, Paxton’s brief uses this argument to bolster his by stating that, if Texas had already been found to be incurring costs, the increase of illegal aliens entering and remaining in Texas increases those costs to the detriment of the state.

As the federal government had also stated that Texas had no standing under the premise of parens patriae, the state’s brief responds that the attorney general has the authority, if not the duty, to take action under this principle with “no need to identify an affected member who has standing” as the entire state is affected.

Similarly, a claim was made previously that Sovereign Immunity prevented the state from filing suit against the federal government. This was countered with the argument that multiple past cases had “waived sovereign immunity for prospective injunctive declaratory relief. The brief also noted that, even without this argument, the case would be able to continue without regard to the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

Yet, Paxton states that the requirements of the APA have been met as the suspension of President Trump’s October Executive Order by President Biden’s February Executive Order was “the consummation of (an agency’s decision-making) process and has legal consequences.” The state claims that the fact that the Executive Order is regarded as an “interim” measure does not “insulate it from the judicial review authorized in the APA.” Also claimed is that the current “violations do not require plaintiffs to await future agency action.”

In short, the injuries to the state are occurring now and need to be immediately addressed without having to wait for the Administration and agencies to change the rules.

The Response also challenges the argument that the rules can be changed under agency discretion. To back up this challenge, multiple court cases are cited that all resulted in basically stating that “agency discretion exception is a very narrow one, ‘applicable in those rare instances where statutes are drawn in such broad terms that in a given case there is no law to apply.’” Simply, the claim is that Title 42 is specific-enough for this situation that agency discretion is not applicable and not valid.

Confident in having justified jurisdiction and standing for the suit, the state then moved into why they believe they will win the case. The reiterated the fact that Title 42 requires “reasoned decisionmaking” in changing rules, and claims that the federal government disregarded this in issuing and abiding by the February Executive Order from President Biden. The Order, they further state, is invalid and violates the APA as it “is arbitrary and capricious because it lacks a reasoned explanation for excepting the UAC (unaccompanied children) from Title 42 process.”

Public health concerns are also raised by citing the fact that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in October 2020 had “found that the introduction of covered aliens into the United States would endanger public health,” causing the Order of that month to suspend “introducing such aliens until the CDC determines that ‘the danger of further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States has ceased to be a serious danger to the public health.’” Despite a lack of reasoning, the filing goes on, “(t)he CDC Director announced an exemption from the October Order for UAC.” The implied claim is that, although a reassessment was ongoing, including in the border region, the determination that the danger to public health had not been declared to have subsided, so was not able to be used as a factor in determining the laxing of restrictions.

This lack of foundation for the “new rules” is the basis of AG Paxton’s complaint, that they were initiated with little to no reasoning and solely for the appeasement of a certain group of people. While the public health risk remained, and continues to remain, and the increased burden on the state continues, it is the assertion of Texas that this danger and the associated costs were piled upon them without legal justification or process.

Verbal arguments were heard regarding this in Fort Worth Federal Court on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. No decision has been declared as of the writing of this article.

The case is State of Texas v Biden, et al, 4:21-cv-00579, Texas Northern District Court. The referenced filing by AG Paxton can be found here

