The Atlanta Botanical Garden hosts a lively evening with cocktails and live music

HelenaYankovska/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Enjoy sipping cocktails and live music in the Atlanta Botanical Garden that will be held until this September from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Various local musicians will accompany your night including Unicorn Warning, Anderlan, Peter Karp Trio, ASO, The Moore-McColl Jazz Society, Jeni Michelson, School of Rock, Rita Graham, and Rob Platner Trio.

On top of the music, you can also gather with your loved ones while enjoying the art exhibition presented by director Patrick Shearn from the art studio, Poetic Kinetics. You can see various massive art installations being installed throughout the garden.

The Garden only accept cashless transaction when you buy the tickets, so it is encouraged for attendees to bring their credit cards. Both for members and non-member. The Garden also accepts guest passes if you come with a member.

Because this is an outdoor and family event, the Garden officials asked the attendees to dress appropriately. Do not wear excessively revealing clothes, or clothes with harsh language and graphics.

The Garden officials also asked the attendees to stay on the designated pathway and do not block access for other visitors, do not climb on the facility, and do not remove or damage seeds, flowers, fruits and vegetables, plant labels inside the Garden. If you bring your children, keep them supervised at all times.

Items such as cigarettes, vape, e-cigarettes, Firearms, Balloons and confetti, hoverboards, scooters, and skateboards are also prohibited because they could disturb other visitors and creating an uncomfortable ambiance.

Throughout the event, all people involved inside are required to wear face coverings, in all facilities, based on the CDC guidelines and the City of Atlanta executive order.

To get tickets for this event you can visit www.atlantabg.org.

