The Atlanta Botanical Garden will host Flower Show: Metamorphosis in 2022

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta Botanical Garden showcases artistry in floral design through a flower show titled "Metamorphosis" that will be held next year in 2022.

This indoor juried competition will emphasize the beautiful creations of various art mediums including floral design, horticulture, botanical conservation, photography, landscape design, and educational display of Japanese floral design technique, Ikebana.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden invites residents in the area to come and explore the neat flower display in the garden, and also enjoying the once-a-year Orchid Daze exhibition located in the Fuqua Orchid Center. The admission fee to explore the orchid is already included if you buy the ticket to the flower show.

This show will begin on February 25 until 27 at 10 a.m - 5 p.m, Kathy Powell and Blair Robbins will be present as well to judge.

In addition to the competition, this show also aims to honor the leadership and endless support of Wayne Dixon to the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Her dedication will always be remembered.

All benefits made from this flower show will be donated to the Garden’s International Plant Exploration Program. A program that specialized in plant evaluation and nursery. This program was established in 2016 and now lead by Scott McMahan, former owner of GardenHood from Georgia. He collected over 20 seeds from his trips around Southeast Asia with the help of the Garden.

The ticket prices per show for non-members is $22.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids ages 3-12 on Friday, and on Saturday the ticket would be slightly more expensive with $24.95 for adults and $21.95 for children. These prices might change because of the tax.

For member and guest pass users, the ticket will be $10 for adults and free for children. You can get a sneak peek of the flower show by attending the preview party on February 24.

For more information, please contact Alysia Pearson at apearson@atlantabg.org.

