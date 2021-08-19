Forsyth County hosts a Special Needs Fitness program until the end of August

JonathanBorba/Unsplash

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA - Forsyth County Parks and Recreation holds a Special Friends Fitness that has already begun since August 5 and will end on August 26.

This program is designed for those who have special needs, in this program participants will start their exercise with some easy dance moves, another exercise using shaker sticks, drum sticks, and lastly a cool-down stretching session with upbeat music playing in the background. All sessions of the activity will be led by instructor Gayle Amey.

There is no limit to this event, participants can join by sitting, standing, or any position that they are comfortable with.

The venue is located at the Banquet Room facility in Central Park Recreation Center, 2300 Keith Bridge Road Cumming, GA 30040. This event starts at 5:45 p.m until 6:30 p.m, residents age 8 and above can join.

The admission fees cost $50 for residents of Forsyth County, and $60 for non-residents. The minimum number of participants is 5 people, and the maximum is 25 people.

This event is open to all family members and friends who want to assist the participants to avoid risks that might happen during the program.

All participants also have to fill information form if they have any illnesses or seizure, the completed form have to be submitted to the Therapeutic Recreation office prior to the event. This is necessary to make sure the event runs smoothly and is enjoyable for all people involved.

The form contains extremely important information which is necessary for TR staff to plan and execute safe and enjoyable programs

If you are interested to join this program, you can reach out to Fit Frenzy Studio to book a spot at 678-736-0523 or email the instructor directly at gayle@fitfrenzystudio.com

