Gwinnett County offers a service assistance program for senior citizens

GeorgArthur/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Gwinnett County offers senior service assistance for residents age 60 and older, to enhance their life quality and help them to stay independent through several programs including support, education, referrals, and low-cost services.

There is a wide selection of service assistance including transportation, free meals twice a day, and individual counseling. Outside activities will be held regularly as well including arts and crafts, fitness classes, volunteering, recreational interests, day trips, and hair cut. Some of these services may require low-cost fees.

To obtain these services, senior citizens have to apply and be qualified for services, this process might take a while because there's a waiting list system. Seniors who demonstrate social need, economic need, and institutional risk, will be prioritized. Seniors who are not qualified for the service will receive information immediately.

During the selection process, the care manager will conduct an assessment that gathers information and evaluate the seniors' needs, function, and situation. Seniors who passed the assessment process will work with their caregiver and care manager to create a personalized care plan.

The care manager will evaluate seniors every 60 days and annually to see if they still need the service.

Care Managers are responsible to build and strengthen the relationship between senior citizen and their families and maintain their independence. They are also responsible to support and educate the caregivers and make sure they are comfortable in a safe environment.

During this assistance program, seniors will also receive a program to enhance their skills, knowledge, and assets.

Gwinnett County Information and Assistance can be reached at 678.377.4150 for details on how to apply.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.