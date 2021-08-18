Atlanta, GA

DeKalb County School District Parents and Family Engagement Training

Sophie-Ann McCulloch

JessicaRockowitz/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - DeKalb County School District is offering training and classes for parents to assist their children academically and guide them to become more independent.

The school district also opens for the community or partner to share their voices and perspective in order to create a stronger school system.

This program encourages parents to become more involved in their children's education because according to DeKalb County school's website, a supportive environment from home could make the students excel in school and create stronger bonds amongst each other.

The program's mission is to implement cutting-edge parental involvement that could increase students' achievement. Through this program, families can become a partner with the district to support children.

To achieve the mission, the school district plan to fully accept the engagement with parents as the essential element to develop their academic potential.

According to the school district website, their core values are to engage with families with respect and compassion, to turn the family members as agents of change and leaders, and to collaborate with the community partners to empower all DeKalb County School District families.

DCSD also provides a Parent and Family Digital Learning Guide download link, as a guidebook for parents to assist their children.

This guide was created to help parents and guardians who have limited experience with digital technology, every section in this book will start from the very basic explanation and then progress from there.

This guide has two sections, the first one is Benefits of Digital Learning, which will discuss the needs of your children and understanding your child's progress. This part contains competency-based learning and a guide to connecting with your community.

The second one is Enabling Digital Learning, this part will discuss your child's personal learning devices, their access to the internet, and their safety including privacy and responsibility online

