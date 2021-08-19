Gwinnett County invites residents to join Correctional Officer Hiring Event

JulianWan/Unsplash

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA - Gwinnett County is inviting residents to join the Correctional Officer Hiring Event that will be held on Saturday, August 28, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m, located in Gwinnett County Department of Correction 750 Hi Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30043.

By attending the event, those who are interested in this position can complete the first phase of the hiring process and able to continue to the second phase. The first phase including, background check, facility tour, personal assessment, and panel interview board. During this process, attendees may receive a conditional job offer from the officials.

After completing the first phase, participants will receive additional instructions that will be given via email to complete their applications. The background investigator will reach out to schedule your next appointment, and you are required to bring your completed background files to the orientation.

This full-time Correctional Officer position offers you with competitive salary ranging from $34,945 - $40,881 annually.

The Gwinnett County Department of Corrections was the first federally funded correctional facility to get accreditation in Georgia. Its mission as the Department of Corrections is to prioritize safety by keeping the environment secure and safe. They also encourage changes and provides quality services that have a positive impact on the community.

As of right now, the department has 119 sworn officers supported by 17 non-sworn employees under supervision. The minimum requirements for this position are:

- U.S citizen

- 21 years and above

- Own a High School Diploma or G.E.D

- Have a valid driver license

- Able to work in any shift

- Completing the Basic Correctional Officer Training Course

To apply for this position and for more detailed information you can visit shorturl.at/aqBU1.

