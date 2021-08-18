Georgia Audubon promotes the Lights Out movement to save birds during migration

BarthBailey/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Georgia Audubon initiated a movement called Lights Out Georgia in order to keep birds migration runs naturally and preserve their habitat, from August 15 until November 15.

This movement was initiated following the successful footsteps in other states including Chicago, Minneapolis, New York City, and Toronto.

Usually, birds migrating during the nighttime. It is usually safer for birds because predators are less active, the temperatures are cooler, and the skies have less turbulent. For generations, this has become a routine for birds to always migrate during nighttime twice a year.

However, as time passes, society also developing rapidly, tall buildings are everywhere and the artificial lights soaring from those buildings are wreaking havoc on the birds' vision, turning the safe nighttime into a dangerous pathway.

The bright lights are making the birds disoriented and confused, especially when they pass the overly bright cities like Atlanta. They might collide into buildings, or flying in circles until they're exhausted and die.

Those lights can also reflect on the ground, trees, shrubs, and the environment around them, causing more deaths for those birds.

To resolve this, Georgia Audubon encourages building managers and homeowners to reduce unnecessary lighting especially on top of the buildings between 12:00 a.m until 6:00 a.m.

They could reduce it by putting timers on the lights, utilizing the motion sensors, making sure the external lighting is covered, close shades and blinds, dim the lobby lighting, and use strobe lights when appropriate.

In addition to saving the birds, the Lights Out participants can also save money, reduce energy usage and be more eco-friendly, and following the sustainability guidelines.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.