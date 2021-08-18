Top 3 caterers in Atlanta to spice up your events

ATLANTA, GA – If you’re planning to host an event sometime in the future, then you might need a good catering service to make it even more memorable for your guests. But great catering services are often hard to choose from without the recommendation of a friend. So here are three of the best caterers in Atlanta that we have collected for you.

Affairs to Remember

2316 Defoor Hills Road NW / 404-872-7859 / events@affairs.com

For more than 40 years, Affairs to Remember has been dedicated to bringing guests delicious meals and unforgettable events. Aside from providing award-winning catering, they also offer other services including site selection, music and entertainment, décor, tent rental, linens, lighting, ice carvings, and also photography. They can even plan and orchestrate your special events for you.

Bold Catering & Design

887 West Marietta Street NW / 404-815-1178 / info@bold-events.com

Bold Catering & Design is dedicated to bringing you restaurant-quality multi-course meals and drinks for your special events. They select and use the freshest locally produced ingredients and can guarantee that their goods are trans-fat-free. They are also flexible enough to adapt their menus to your dietary preferences, such as organic, vegetarian, vegan, kosher, and gluten-free diets.

Endive Fine Catering

1468 Mecaslin Street NW / 404-504-9040 / manager@endivepublik.com

Endive Fine Catering was created by Chef Drew Ihrig back in 2003 and has been going strong ever since. They specialize in creating custom-made menus based on each client’s vision and tastes. All their meals are created from scratch and are customized to suit each specific event; therefore, clients are highly welcome to personally select the food they will bring to the table. Their menu is described as comfortable, eclectic, and artisan-crafted.

