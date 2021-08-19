Fulton County School appoints a new College and Career Academy Coordinator

Sophie-Ann McCulloch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uev6Y_0bTlG9HC00
IvanAleksic/Unsplash

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton Schools welcomes Kimberly Daniel as their new College and Career Academy Coordinator. Daniel is considered to bring new energy to the program.

Daniel is very passionate to build the students' success in the real world and she wants to change how the students perceive themselves.

Daniel said she is currently working to build a network of people and professionals that could become a mentor for the county students. The network will include the business and parents' community because she wants to make sure that the parents are involved in the decision-making of their children's careers.

This network will be a place where parents and students gain resources and access towards a successful life.

The mentors will come from Daniel's previous organization called Leadership Georgia. The organization is the nation's oldest and the most successful training program for young business and community leaders.

Daniel has already a ton of experience prior to this position, she was handling all students from grade 6 until 12, post-secondary, and even industry level.

Cherisse Campbell, Superintendent from Zone 1 said that Daniel served in various institutions including General Management Pathway teacher, College and Career Center Advisor, and Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) Master Teacher Leader in the Atlanta Public School.

Daniel obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and a master’s degree in education, and another degree in computer science.

At the Fulton County School College and Career Academy, Daniel will supervise programs that provide access to various careers for students coming from Langston Hughes, Tri-Cities, Westlake High Schools, Banneker, and Creekside.

The careers pathways including Digital Media & Animation, Teaching as a Profession, Audio-Visual Technology and Film, Aviation, Construction, and Culinary Arts.

