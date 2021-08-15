Atlanta, GA

Discover Atlanta's Top Three Cuban and Caribbean Restaurants

Sophie-Ann McCulloch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWiAw_0bS2hblB00

ATLANTA, GA — Spice up your palette with delicious cuisine originating from Cuba and the Caribbean. They have the famous Cuban sandwich, tostones, and other delicacies. Here are the three best Cuban/Caribbean restaurants in Atlanta.

1) Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill

Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill is located at 216 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308. A lot of people have loved their Cuban sandwich, yellow rice, and polls vaca frita. You can find their full menu here. They open every day around 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Go here to order a pickup or delivery. Their contact is at (404) 607-1525.

Jaxon L. on Yelp has been visiting the restaurant for ten years and loved everything in it. He loves their mouth-watering marinated pork, the amazing tostones, and their Cuban coffees.

2) Ms. Icey's Kitchen & Bar

Ms. Icey's Kitchen & Bar is located at 1371 Clairmont Rd Decatur, GA 30033. A lot of people have loved their strip club wings, empanadas, tostones, and etoufee. You can find their full dinner menu here and brunch menu here.

They open Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Thursday - Saturday around 11 a.m. until midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. They close on Monday - Tuesday. Go here to reserve a table and here to order online. Their contact is at (404) 963-7871.

Mina O. on Yelp loves every appetizer she ordered, especially the sauce that "heightened the flavor of the fried shrimp." She also said, "The (v) empanadas we're crispy on the outside and soft on the inside." And she also said that their popular oxtail dish is very tender, and her group loves it.

3) Negril ATL

Negril ATL is located at 30 N Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308. A lot of people have loved their jerk chicken, oxtail pasta, and house red snapper. They open Sunday and Tuesday - Thursday from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday - Saturday from noon until midnight. They close on Monday. Click the restaurant's title to reserve a table at their website. Their contact is at (404) 464-7159.

Ryan M. on Yelp said that the curried goat tastes and looks great. He also loves seafood stew with a tomato base. And he said that the restaurant and their bathroom are clean, the waitress masters the menu very well, the food came out quick, and he recommends the place for good Jamaican/Caribbean food.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_50f97b2a2a99fd5813bae8770d4d050e.blob

Reporter. Writer. Mom.

Atlanta, GA
555 followers
Loading

More from Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Atlanta, GA

Three places to repair your wristwatch and clocks in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Oh no, a battery on your watch has run out. Let’s replace them to keep them functional. Don’t know where to replace a battery for your watch? Try these three places offering watch repair services in Atlanta according to Yelp.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top three beignets in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — The influence of New Orleans cuisine on the whole country is huge. It is now one of the defining cuisines of the U.S. One of the most loved dishes of the city is beignets. Beignets are square-shaped fried dough sprinkled with powdered sugar best served hot and paired with a cup of coffee. Try the best beignets at these three places in Atlanta.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top three New York cheesecakes in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — What is best about cheesecake is you can never be tired of it. They are rich, creamy, decadent, and absolutely delicious. You can have it in chocolate flavor, peach, pecan, blueberry, lemon, and many others. Find the best cheesecake at these three locations in Atlanta.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 3 wristwatch stores in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Nowadays your wristwatches are not only viewed by their functionality but also their style and luxury status. Some of the most luxurious timepieces came from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet among other brands. Find the best watch for your wrist at the three best watch stores in Atlanta.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's restaurants with garden or patio space

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta's patio period can extend from March to mid-December, with a few warm winter days thrown in for good measure. The Atlanta area has a variety of fantastic patios. Without one, it's difficult to find a restaurant, coffee shop, bar, or brewery.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Voiceover Studio offers training and recording studio for people in Atlanta and beyond

ATLANTA, GA — Founded in 2016 by Mike STOUDT and Heidi Rew, Atlanta Voiceover Studio is the first company in Atlanta that offers voiceover training and a full-service recording studio. The founders, which are husband and wife, are nationally recognized voice talents with extensive experience in the voiceover industry.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Stoddard’s Range and Guns offers a shooting range in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Stoddard’s Range and Guns, named for the best shooting range in Atlanta for five years, offers best-in-class shooting ranges as well as shooting training for those interested in learning about shooting sports.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Have a bite of the best Belgian waffles at these three Atlanta shops

ATLANTA, GA - Waffles are one of America’s favorite breakfast items. They’re soft, filling, and can be topped with anything you love from powdered sugar to syrups and fresh fruits. You can even put savory condiments to pair them with.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The City of Atlanta repairs Street Light in Midtown Area

ATLANTA, GA - The City of Atlanta Department of Transportation repairs over 100 street lights in The Midtown area after the department Commissioner, Josh Rowan issued a work order.Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia State Assistant Professor explains how the school can support students' mental health

ATLANTA, GA - Erin Mason, an assistant professor for school counseling in Georgia State’s College of Education & Human Development said that schools can play a huge role in supporting the students' mental development.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cobb Schools offers free online tutoring to students

ATLANTA, GA - Cobb County offers free online tutors for students who need extra help in understanding the materials or need more time to adjust to digital learning. Supported by Cobb Schools and Cobb County Public Library, they made the online tutoring session available along with free library resources.Read full story
1 comments
Cobb County, GA

South Cobb students invite police to a cookout

ATLANTA, GA - To celebrate the Power of Peace Project, and appreciate Kit Cummings' recent event at Traymore Village in Austell, students from South Cobb and Cobb County Police are gathering together for a cookout, cornhole, and swimming tournament.Read full story
Cobb County, GA

School bus drivers at Cobb Public Schools will receive a $1200 bonus

ATLANTA, GA - Cobb County Public School superintendent, Chris Ragsdale offers a $1,200 bonus for all school drivers and monitors. The fund will be accumulated on their December payroll.Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Chairman of Cobb County Board of Commissioners signs emergency declaration in response to COVID-19 outbreak

ATLANTA, GA - On Thursday, August 19, Lisa Cupid, Chairwoman of Cobb County Board of Commissioners signed an emergency declaration after the significant rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Contemporary is offering internships for its Fall exhibitions

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta Contemporary opens unpaid internships opportunities, for everyone above 18 years old in the area who seeks the experience of working in a gallery and museum.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Botanical Garden hosts a lively evening with cocktails and live music

ATLANTA, GA - Enjoy sipping cocktails and live music in the Atlanta Botanical Garden that will be held until this September from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. Various local musicians will accompany your night including Unicorn Warning, Anderlan, Peter Karp Trio, ASO, The Moore-McColl Jazz Society, Jeni Michelson, School of Rock, Rita Graham, and Rob Platner Trio.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Botanical Garden will host Flower Show: Metamorphosis in 2022

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta Botanical Garden showcases artistry in floral design through a flower show titled "Metamorphosis" that will be held next year in 2022. This indoor juried competition will emphasize the beautiful creations of various art mediums including floral design, horticulture, botanical conservation, photography, landscape design, and educational display of Japanese floral design technique, Ikebana.Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County School appoints a new College and Career Academy Coordinator

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton Schools welcomes Kimberly Daniel as their new College and Career Academy Coordinator. Daniel is considered to bring new energy to the program. Daniel is very passionate to build the students' success in the real world and she wants to change how the students perceive themselves.Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County hosts a Special Needs Fitness program until the end of August

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA - Forsyth County Parks and Recreation holds a Special Friends Fitness that has already begun since August 5 and will end on August 26. This program is designed for those who have special needs, in this program participants will start their exercise with some easy dance moves, another exercise using shaker sticks, drum sticks, and lastly a cool-down stretching session with upbeat music playing in the background. All sessions of the activity will be led by instructor Gayle Amey.Read full story
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County offers a service assistance program for senior citizens

ATLANTA, GA - Gwinnett County offers senior service assistance for residents age 60 and older, to enhance their life quality and help them to stay independent through several programs including support, education, referrals, and low-cost services.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy