Fulton County School updates information as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise

ATLANTA, GA - The Fulton County Board of Health quickly take action after a significant increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

100 out of 100,000 people in all cities under the Fulton County Schools jurisdiction show a positive sign of COVID-19.

Based on the new data updated on August 11, all cities are under the category of "high spread", to prevent the spreading goes even further, Fulton County Public Health mandated all residents to use masks indoors, especially students inside the school buildings.

The rules applied to all schools including all facilities within Johns Creek.

Besides the mask-wearing rules, under the guidance of the Fulton County Board of Health and Georgia Department of Public Health, the school district is now updating a notice for all students who have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19.

The county public school requires all people who had direct contact including living in a house together or being in the same room with covid-19 patients to be quarantined following the Georgia Health Department administrative order released on August 2. They have to be quarantined until they are symptoms-free.

The department stated that it is mandatory for your own safety and for the others to be quarantined at least 14 days from your latest exposure to COVID-19. You have to stay at home and avoid all public activities and practice social distancing.

However, all students and staff in Fulton County might be exempt from quarantine rules even after getting exposed to the COVID-19 individuals, as long as they remain symptom-free, following the health protocols, and tested negative from the virus.

