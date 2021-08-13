Douglas County September Saturdays Festival

PabloHeimplatz/Facebook

ATLANTA, GA - Douglas County invites residents to join The 19th Annual September Saturdays Festival Celebration that will be held inside the Douglas County Courthouse this September.

Located in 8700 Hospital Drive Douglasville, GA 30134, September Saturdays is the biggest yearly festival in the county, community in Douglas County gathers together to create an event to strengthen the bond among each other and have fun regardless of the situation.

This event will be held for two days on September 18, and September 25. There is no admission fee to join the festival and it's open for everyone. Operational expenses are funded by Douglas County and generous donations from people within the community. This includes all features inside the festivals and parking.

The committee prepared an additional 800 parking spaces to assists attendees since parking spots inside the courthouse might be crowded because the festival takes most of it. Located near the venue inside the Dorris Road parking lot, the Multimodal Transportation Center, and the Woodie Fite Senior Center. A free shuttle van will also be provided to escort people from the parking lot to the venue.

Usually, the weather in late September is very dry, however, to anticipate the rain the committee suggests the attendees bring umbrellas and wear comfortable clothes.

This festival also features a food court stand from the local restaurants and caterers, the food court will open from 11:00 a.m until 8:00 p.m. You can also open the booth yourself by registering online at www.celebratedouglascounty.com

For more information, you can reach out to Rick Martin, the Director, Communications & Community Relations rickmartin@co.douglas.ga.us, or call at 770-920-7209.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.