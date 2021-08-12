Atlanta, GA

Douglas County School announces 2023 students' trips to Paris and London

Dino Reichmuth/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - In collaboration with English First, Douglas County Schools invites parents and guardians to join a virtual meeting on Tuesday, August 17, discussing students' trips to Paris and London for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The meeting will be led by Michelin Springer, as English First representative, starting at 6:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m.

During the meeting, Springer will explain the details about the trip including the place and destinations, activities, safety protocols, travel logistics, academic credits, and payment options.

This meeting will also mark the opening for enrollment, students are welcome to join the meeting but parents or guardians must present in the meeting as well.

Douglas County stated that this once-in-a-lifetime educational travel is important for students to be culturally aware and explore new places to boost their potential in this digital era. This trip is exclusive for middle school students only.

Spots for this cross-country student trip are limited, so it is encouraged for parents and guardians to register as soon as possible before the spots are full.

If parents and guardians are unable to attend the meeting, they still can get full information by visiting www.rsvp.eftours.com.

The trip will be held during the school Spring Break of 2023, to know more about the details you can register yourself for the meeting at https://bit.ly/3jvj0W7.

By joining the meeting you can get an admission fee discount of up to $200, a tutorial on how to sign up for the trip, and discuss more in-depth about the details directly with the tour organization Michelin Springer.

