Atlanta Public School help families with the Child Tax Credit

KellySikkema/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta Public Schools assist families with children across Metro Atlanta through the Child Tax Credit provided by American Rescue Plan (ARP).

Under President Joe Biden’s supervision, ARP successfully raised the percentages of families that got supported by the program. Each family that has children under the age of six will receive $300 per month, and children age 6 to 17 will receive $250 per month. The fund has been distributed since July 15 and would continue on the following months at the same date until stated otherwise.

The Child Tax Credit amount this year marks the country's biggest number in historic relief to provide working families. According to the white house' website, this program will drive all families towards success.

Almost all families with kids are qualified to get the fund, however, there are some exceptions. For example, families with higher incomes and full working parents making more than $150,000 may not receive the credit at all.

If by this year you receive your monthly credit but then your children move out and did not live with you again, you have to return those payments when you file your tax return next year.

However, if the situation changes and you are qualified to receive the credit again, you can visit the child tax credit update portal at shorturl.at/fjqsL, and claim the full amount when you file your tax next year.

Families do not have to register to get the credit, as long as they filed their taxes report for 2020, they will be able to get the credit this year. They can also choose an alternative by signing up to Economic Impact Payments via stimulus checks by using the IRS’s Non-Filer tool. The IRS will automatically send your credit every month.

