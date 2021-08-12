Forsyth County invites residents to join Friday Night Bowling

MichelleMcEwen/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Forsyth County Therapeutic Recreation division invites residents to join a fun evening in Friday Night Bowling that will be held on August 20.

The event will be held at the Stars and Strikes located in 133 Merchant's Square, Cumming. The admission fee is $10, and you can pay directly to the Therapeutic Recreation staff at the location. The fee will cover two round games of bowling, pizza, drinks, and bowling shoes.

The game will start at 7 p.m until 9 p.m, all ages and genders are allowed to join. The registration period has already been open since April 1 and will end on August 18.

The minimum number of participants is two people and the maximum is 30 people, it is recommended for anyone who is interested to join as soon as possible because the space is limited.

Prior to the program, all participants must complete all information including illnesses or seizures to the TR staff. Because it is necessary for them to make sure the event will run smoothly and enjoyable without anyone getting hurt. You can get the information form by visiting http://parks.forsythco.com/Programs/Therapeutic-Recreation.

Participants can bring their family members or a friend called Program Buddy to make sure all the participants are in great condition and able to finish the task. Program buddies do not require registration unless stated otherwise.

During the game, all participants must follow the Therapeutic Recreation Behavior Code of Conduct to keep everyone safe, failure to follow will result in suspension from the program.

For more information about this program, you can reach out to the county office at (770) 781-2215.

