Cherokee Office of Economic Development Career Expo

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA - The Cherokee Office of Economic Development announced the opening of its Career Expo titled "Building A World of Opportunity" that will begin on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The event will start in the afternoon from 2 p.m until 6 p.m, located in Northside Cherokee Conference Center, 1130 Bluffs Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114.

Since its first launch in 2015, the career expo has already provided networking opportunities and guidance to more than 3,000 job seekers.

This event act as a bridge between employers and job seekers in Cherokee County to help them get easier resources on which career path they want to pursue.

There are more than 20 companies in total, including inside and outside of the Cherokee government sector, starting from digital agency, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, law enforcement, public service, and many more.

This event will also assist people who want to get their resumes being reviewed by professionals from Chattahoochee Technical College and Reinhardt University. Both institutions are well known to offer outstanding education and training services in the North Georgia area such as Bartow, Cobb, Dawson, Forsyth, Fulton counties.

They provide job seekers with training that will focus on creating well-educated human resources to build a competitive workforce across Georgia. You can join the session from 1 p.m until 6 p.m.

To enter the career expo you have to do registration online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N8J7XPS, after that, you will receive an email confirmation that you can use as a ticket to enter the venue.

For more information and to stay up to date with the latest Cherokee County careers page, you can visit https://www.cherokeega.org/careers/find-a-job/.

