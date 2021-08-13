The Cobb County Department of Transportation appoints new director

BonnevalSebastien/Unsplash

COBB COUNTY, GA - On Tuesday, August 11, The Cobb County Board of Commissioners appointed Drew Raessler as the Department of Transportation Director.

Raessler has served as an interim director since May this year. His job as a director is supervising all functions of transportation in the county.

Raessler began his career in Cobb County in 2011 as an engineering technician in the Department of Transportation. From there, he performed great working ethics and slowly moving up through the ranks.

Raessler stated on the Cobb County press releases that he started out as a fresh graduate with a difficult job market to get into. The county gave him a chance to start as an unpaid intern in the department.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in agricultural engineering from The University of Georgia, and a master's degree in civil engineering from Kennesaw State University.

He recalls that over the years, there are many people who believe in him and giving him moral support, he closed the statement by saying Cobb County is a great place to work.

Raessler spent a few years on the east side of the county as the director of transportation and public works for the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County from 2016 until 2019. After that, he returned to Cobb in 2019 as deputy director of the agency.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation manages and operates the transportation system in the county including its roadways, trails, sidewalks, transit system at the public transportation, and airport.

The transportation department consists of various divisions such as engineering, planning, traffic, road maintenance, and airport.

