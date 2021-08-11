Cobb County invites residents to join the prison break escape room

KdwkLeung/Unsplash

COBB COUNTY, GA - Cobb County has open registration for residents to join the "Prison Break" escape room that will be held from September 10 until October 30.

The escape room main story is to free yourself out of prison. You are a victim of the law, you are wrongfully sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. When you get behind bars and made a connection with other inmates, you feel like you reach your breaking point and so does everyone inside the cells.

Players will be given 60 minutes of time to escape and working together as a team to solve a wide range of puzzles and do specific tasks following the clue to escape the prison.

The committee allows up to 5 people in one team, and since this is a private room experience you can focus and engulf by the ambiance.

Players age 13 and above can join the program, since the level is designed as intermediate, and the theme is Halloween season.

Special effects will be included during the game, including flashing lights and fog machines. The committee advised everyone who wants to join to take precautions because this can cause harm and disturb people who are sensitive or have other illnesses.

All team members have to arrive 10 minutes before the scheduled time, those who are arriving late will lose their spots and the registration fees will not be refunded. The registration fee is per team, not per player.

Various time slots will open throughout from start to finish of this program, however, if you book the spots on Saturday, they will only open at 11:30 a.m and 1:15 p.m.

For more information about the Cobb Escape Room, please contact (678) 978-2557.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.