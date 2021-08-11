Atlanta, GA

NIH granted $816,534 for biomedical sciences researcher at Georgia State University to study coronavirus

ATLANTA, GA — The Center for Microbial Pathogenesis director and professor in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University, Dr. Christopher Basler has earned two grants in the amount of $816,534 from the National Institute of Health or NIH.

These two grants will be used to study two coronaviruses, namely MERS or Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2 as the virus that causes COVID-19.

The first grant with a total of $387,534 is given by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for two years to study MERS coronavirus, which the case fatality rates are much higher than SARS-CoV-2.

Basler said the goal of this study is to understand how MERS coronavirus defeats the body’s innate immune response that is supposed to provide rapid protection from viral infection. The result of this study is expected will give an answer to why this virus is so deadly.

The second grant with a total of $429,000 is also given by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease for two years of study. Different from the MERS coronavirus study, this study will focus on how SARS-CoV-2 relies on the lipids or fats in the infected cell to grow and spread.

It is hoped that the findings of the study can give insight into how this virus can cause disease and provide new strategies for infection treatment.

According to the early data from the study, the virus relies on cellular pathways which are still related to drug makers' interest to find ways to treat cancer, obesity, and diabetes.

Find more information about the grants for both studies here: MERS coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2

