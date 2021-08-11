Graduate of Applied Linguistics at Georgia State University is pursuing a career at Duolingo

ATLANTA, GA — Cindy Berger, a PhD graduate of Applied Linguistics at Georgia State University who was used to be an intern at Duolingo in 2017, has now been working at the popular learning languages company for over four years.

Berger was applying for the internship opportunity at Duolingo when she was still working on her PhD at Georgia State University. She was being encouraged by Scott Crossley, her PhD advisor, to try the opportunity and had to go through various interviews before getting accepted by the company.

She said, even from the first day of her internship, Duolingo treated her like a full-time employee. Not only that this company gives a great deal of independence, but the company also took her ideas as an intern seriously.

After being an intern for three months, she got an offer from Duolingo to work at the company as a full-time position employee. However, she has not finished her dissertation yet and eventually had to do both at the same time.

“It wasn’t easy, but I received a lot of support from both institutions to make it possible,” said Berger.

In years of working at Duolingo, Berger has worked on many projects, including Duolingo’s Tips and Audio Lessons features, Spanish Podcast, and Duolingo English Test.

As of now, Berger co-leads a team that is responsible for developing content for Duolingo’s Stories Feature while also manages a group of educational content developers who are working on long-form content on the app.

The pandemic, according to her, makes the Duolingo app gained as many as 30 million new learners since using self-study apps became a larger trend in the community. This can be seen from a 67 percent increase in March and April of 2020 compared to the previous year.

Berger is now looking forward to continuing to make learning languages more accessible for people across the globe as it’s also a mission brought by Duolingo.

