Clayton County shares voters information for the upcoming election

ATLANTA, GA - Anticipating the upcoming election of Clayton County Board of Education on September 2021, the county shared detailed information for the voters.

Besides the primary elections, Clayton County will also hold special elections. Both elections have different schedules and voting procedures.

The primary elections will begin accepting mail absentee ballots from Monday, August 23 until Friday, September 17. Voters can also drop their ballots in the mailbox from Monday, August 30 until September 17, right after the in-person voting has begun.

The in-person voting will begin from August, 30 until September 17, located in various locations including, the City of Forest Park Senior Center, Morrow City Hall, Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, and the Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration Office.

Voters can choose between sending mail absentee ballots or come in person for the special elections. The county will facilitate several establishments and open the polls from 7:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. The county has already received the first absentee ballots for July 5 and will continue to do so until September 10.

Before the election begins, all eligible voters should register themselves. You can register yourself as a voter from Monday, August 9, until Monday, August 23. All qualified voters will be treated with respect under the laws of the state of Georgia.

You can also directly visit the committee at their office, located at 121 South McDonough Street, Annex II. Main Floor Jonesboro, Georgia 30236, during office hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., to get yourself qualify for the election.

For more details about the elections or special elections, please visit www.claytonelections.com.

