Georgia State University offers various summer internships

ATLANTA, GA — Several students from Georgia State University or GSU received internship programs this summer.

The programs aim to help students to get to know and explore various career opportunities ahead of them as well as to give them workforce skills that will be important for them when pursuing their careers.

Some of the students who joined the summer internship program are Andy Truong, Michaela Baskerville, Mark Lannaman, and Rafael Francis.

Truong, a Creative Media Industries Institute student, interned at Trioscope Studios. During his internship this summer, he helped the studio’s creative director to develop digital assets for animated productions, including creating character models and 3D props and animation. Truong said participating in creating amazing content for people is what makes him interested to pursue his career in this industry.

Baskerville, a student pursuing an Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Law & Society at GSU, interned at JP Morgan Chase, one of the most well-known financial companies in the U.S. During her internship program in the Human Resources Analyst Development Program, she was responsible for helping in curating curriculum and developmental programs for senior leaders. In addition, by also working with the Diversity and Inclusion Division, Baskerville said she’s excited to give representation for people of color, especially women, in high-profile career fields.

Lannaman, a student of communication major, interned at Atlanta Press Club. This internship program gave him the opportunity to practice his writing and reporting skills. Matched with WABE, one of the partners of this program, he learned all aspects of radio new programming.

Francis, a biology student in USG, interned at Selux Diagnostics, a biotechnology startup in Boston. During his internship program as a microbiologist lab assistant, he was responsible for preparing blood samples, conducting tests, and analyzing data to help the development of the Next Generation Platform get approval from FDA.

