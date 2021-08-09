AMB Sports and Entertainment holds a democracy class for Atlanta students

ATLANTA, GA — To celebrate the 56th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, Rock the Vote, Atlanta Public School, AMB Sports and Entertainment, and the New Georgia Project conduct Democracy Class Atlanta.

In 2020, Atlanta Public Schools initiated a new initiative by building campaigns and partnerships between Rock the Vote and the New Georgia Project and the Good Trouble, Atlanta United, and Atlanta Falcons.

This initiative was taken as part of the efforts to increase the power of professional sports teams and entertainment venues to raise the engagement of students in the civic process by providing them related information and resources.

"We are excited to continue these partnerships leveraging some of the young people's most trusted messengers, athletes, and teachers, to celebrate civic education and participation," said Rock the Vote President and Executive Director, Carolyn DeWitt. "This is just the beginning; we hope to build on this work here in Atlanta and take this model nationwide to empower young people across the country."

By aiming to teach and inspire 2,000 students to take civic action, Democracy Class Atlanta will continue until National Voter Registration Day on September 28, closing it with a big celebration at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Home Depot Backyard.

The 11th and 12th-grade students of Atlanta public high school, musicians, Atlanta’s professional athletes, and other famous figures are expected to come together to this event. Young people who attend this event will also be encouraged to take civic action by signing up to be poll workers, registering to vote, or pledging to talk about voting with their families.

COO of the New Georgia Project, Kendra Cotton, said that it is important to encourage young people to participate in the civic process. This action will not only be training for the state’s next generation of progressive champions but also reflect the commitment to elevate the voices of all Georgians.

