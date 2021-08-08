DeKalb County prepares the 2050 Unified Plan of land-use investments and transportation for future development

Roman Kraft/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - DeKalb County plans to integrate two comprehensive long-range plans into one through the 2050 Unified Plan program to support the future development in DeKalb.

The county prioritizes land-use investments and transportation because of the direct impact of the two plans on each other. The new unified plan will address crucial topics, including housing, health, public safety, wellness, sustainability, retail, culture, art, and annexation.

This unified planning will help the DeKalb County authority prioritize their local and federal funding allocation and focus on one specific transportation project that would impact most people.

The plan will also analyze markets and trends to provide insights within the unincorporated DeKalb activity centers to predict the types of development and growth in the future.

The county offers the 2050 Unified Plan to prepare the development that takes a long time to achieve. The county strives for an effective decision-making process and aligns the plan with the county's long-term vision direction.

DeKalb also invites residents to share their aspirations towards the plan. The county officials aim to gather insights from the diverse community. Residents can visit the DeKalb website at dekalb2050unifiedplan.com or reach out via email at 2050unifiedplan@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Aside from the online survey, the county also provides general public engagement events, including community events, public meetings, and focus groups.

Dekalb provides resources regarding the plan on its website. Residents can access information, including the fact sheet, reports, public meeting materials, and studies that support the planning process.

The Board Commissioners and CEO will evaluate the final reports from the county by February 2022. The county will start the implementation after receiving the result of the evaluation.

