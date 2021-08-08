Clayton County Public School Transportation update for the new school year

Marcelo Cidrack/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Clayton County Public School announced a possible delay on the bus school pick-up and drop-off time in the opening of the 2021-2022 school year.

The school transportation department stated that it would be difficult to be on time because of the pandemic and the safety protocols, and it would require daily adjustments to fulfill the needs of their students and families.

Besides the adjustments and safety protocols, the school district confirmed that they are short on drivers capable of working on a daily basis, so there are not enough drivers to pick up everybody on time.

However, to resolve this, the school district would impose emergency precautions for the delay in an effort to provide the best services to students, and families, because the transportation department is committed to delivering the students safely and on time.

To take care of this issue, the school officials stated they will provide administrative staff, equipped with CDL, to help transport the students. They are actively recruiting new drivers to fulfill the quota and reduce the pick-up delay.

They are also closely monitoring applicants to fill the vacancy immediately. Drivers that are operating right now are working hard to cover the extra routes to pick up everyone.

The school officials are asking for students' and families' patience as they are working on it.

The school district is also currently preparing the assigned bus route for students who are recognized as "exceptional students" under the Department of Exceptional Students. Parents are also reminded to not drop their kids outside of the assigned bus route.

The school district is confident that with these precautions and work ethic, they will solve this problem soon and fulfill the demands of students and families.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.