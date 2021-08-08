DeKalb County is opening applications for principal advisory council position

Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - DeKalb County Public School announced the opening of the Principal Advisory Council for the 2021-2022 school year, with the election beginning on September 3.

Principal Advisory Council is a group that brings parents, students, and school staff together to share ideas and perspectives on how to increase students' performance and achievement. The council will also become a bridge between the school and the community and encourage a dynamic interaction between the parents and stakeholders of the school.

They will work to elevate students' performance with comprehensive practices, they will also plan, work, and closely monitoring school progress towards improvement.

This program aims to create an active leadership role that would provide solutions and innovations in the school.

If you are interested to apply for this position, DeKalb County already compiled tips and guidance to make sure your activities are done cooperatively.

1. Decide what is your vision and mission, how will you address and solve problems, and how are you going to improve students' performance. Describe this in a short but engaging text.

2. Say your name and position you're applying for and state your main goals. Get their sympathy to vote for you.

3. Make a sign, business card, or even a flyer. You can use those as a way to promote yourself. The school website would provide a template design if needed.

4. Join a candidate forum where other candidates also share their backgrounds and perspectives.

5. Make your team, engage with friends or family that would help you share your vision, and promote it to other people.

For more information about this position or the election, you can contact schoolgovernance@dekalbschoolsga.org or call at (678) 676‑0718.

